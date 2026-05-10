Preview: Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 10 May 2026 17:34 , Last updated: 10 May 2026 17:37

Al Nassr and Al-Hilal will meet in what promises to be a title-deciding Saudi Pro League clash at the Al Awwal Park on Tuesday evening.

The hosts sit top of the table and know that victory would all but confirm a title triumph, while Al-Hilal arrive knowing that a win of their own, combined with a game in hand, could yet swing the momentum dramatically in their favour.

Match preview

Al Nassr have been the outstanding side in the Saudi Pro League this season, amassing 82 points from 27 wins, one draw and four defeats to sit at the summit of the division heading into the biggest game of the campaign.

Jorge Jesus’s side have been particularly formidable at home, winning 14 and losing one of their 15 matches at Al Awwal Park, and that record will give them significant confidence ahead of a fixture that carries enormous weight for both clubs.

Their most recent outing produced a 4-2 victory over Al Shabab, with Joao Felix netting a hat-trick and Cristiano Ronaldo adding a fourth.

That victory came on the back of their first defeat in 21 matches, a 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah that brought a remarkable winning run to an end, and the manner in which Al Nassr responded speaks to the character within the squad.

The reverse fixture between these sides ended in a 3-1 victory for Al-Hilal, and that result will serve as significant motivation for the hosts, who will be determined to exact revenge on home soil in the match that could define their entire season.

The head-to-head record in recent meetings offers a note of caution for Al Nassr, however, with Al-Hilal having won three of the last five encounters across all competitions, compared to one win and one draw for the hosts during that run.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Al-Hilal arrive at Al Awwal Park in equally impressive shape, sitting second in the table with 77 points from 23 wins, eight draws and an unbeaten league record.

The visitors recently added to their trophy collection, defeating Al Kholood 2-1 in the King’s Cup final to hand Simone Inzaghi his first silverware since taking charge of the club - a triumph that will have done nothing but boost confidence ahead of Tuesday’s title showdown.

With a game in hand over Al Nassr, Al-Hilal know that a victory on Tuesday would move them two points behind the leaders, setting up a grandstand finish to the season that could see the title decided on the final day.

Their attacking output has been extraordinary, with 81 goals scored and only 26 conceded across the campaign, and the firepower available to Inzaghi makes Al-Hilal a genuinely threatening proposition even in the most hostile of away environments.

Both sides will be acutely aware of what is at stake, and with the Saudi Pro League title hanging in the balance, Tuesday evening’s encounter promises to be one of the most compelling matches of the Saudi football season.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

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Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

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Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Kingsley Coman remains doubtful with a knock and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, with Al Nassr hopeful the Frenchman can be passed fit in time to feature in such a crucial fixture.

Angelo is also carrying a knock and his availability is uncertain, while Mubarak Al Buainain is ruled out for the long term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Raghed Najjar and Sami Al Najei are both unavailable for the hosts, the pair sidelined with cruciate ligament and knee injuries respectively.

Al-Hilal will be without Kalidou Koulibaly, who continues his recovery and remains unavailable, while Hamad Al Yami is also sidelined with a kneecap injury.

Karim Benzema is expected to lead the line for the visitors and will be looking to inflict damage on a Nassr defence that has shown occasional vulnerabilities this season, with Malcom set to provide support from out wide.

Ruben Neves, Mohamed Kanno and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are all expected to operate in midfield for Inzaghi’s side, with the trio tasked with controlling the tempo of what promises to be a ferocious contest.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Al Ghanam; Mane, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Coman; Ronaldo, Felix

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Bono; Al-Harbi, Akcicek, Tambakti, Hernandez; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Neves, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Benzema

We say: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Hilal

Al Nassr’s home advantage, superior league position and the desperation that comes with a title on the line should give Jesus’s side the edge in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Al-Hilal’s unbeaten league record makes them dangerous opponents capable of winning anywhere, but we back the hosts to edge a tight contest and take a significant step towards confirming their status as Saudi Pro League champions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.