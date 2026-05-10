Newcastle extend all-time club record in Nottingham Forest draw as relegation question answered

By Ben Knapton | 10 May 2026 16:24

Newcastle United extended an all-time club record despite suffering late disappointment in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Eddie Howe's side sought to make it back-to-back wins in the top flight after taking down Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 on home soil, and they were initially on course to do that.

Following a forgettable goalless first half at Nottingham Forest, the Magpies took the lead in the 74th minute, as Harvey Barnes burst in behind the Tricky Trees defence and slotted home.

Newcastle's lead lasted for only 14 minutes, though, as former Magpies midfielder Elliot Anderson equalised from a tight angle in the 88th minute to nab a point for the relegation battlers.

Anderson's leveller meant that Howe's men missed out on a new all-time club record, as they could have won five consecutive Premier League away games against a single opponent for the first time ever.

Newcastle extend club-record run in Nottingham Forest draw

© Iconsport / PA Images

However, Newcastle have at least now gone unbeaten in all of their eight Premier League away matches at Nottingham Forest, their longest such run against a particular side in the tournament.

Newcastle have won four and drawn four of their Premier League games at the City Ground against Forest, who have coincidentally never had a worse winless run at home vs. a single team in the competition.

Newcastle's club-record run extending was only a minor consolation for Howe's side after another winless outing, though, one which also saw them concede another all-too familiar late goal.

The Magpies have now let in 20 goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season, more than any other club in the division, but there was one more positive for the visitors to take from Sunday's game.

Can Newcastle still be relegated after Nottingham Forest draw?

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Newcastle began the weekend nine points above the relegation zone in the Premier League table, meaning that there was still a minor chance of the Magpies dropping down to the Championship.

However, thanks to today's draw at Forest, Howe's side are mathematically safe, as 18th-placed West Ham United are 10 points behind with just three matches left to play.

Newcastle can therefore simply focus on a top-half push for the remainder of the season, although club chiefs will certainly already have one eye on the summer transfer window and preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

Meanwhile, Forest now sit on 43 points from 36 matches, and the Tricky Trees could also have their survival confirmed if West Ham United lose to Arsenal in the 4.30pm kickoff.