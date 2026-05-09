Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United both have the chance to secure mathematical Premier League safety in Sunday's clash at the City Ground.
The 16th-placed Tricky Trees are six points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table, while the Magpies are three points and three places better off, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. NEWCASTLE
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Willy Boly (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee)
Doubtful: Zach Abbott (head), Morgan Gibbs-White (face), Murillo (unspecified), Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Yates; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Awoniyi
NEWCASTLE
Out: Lewis Miley (leg), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Willock, Joelinton; Osula