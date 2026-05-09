Premier League Gameweek 36
Nott'm Forest
May 10, 2026 2.00pm
The City Ground
Newcastle

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

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Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
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Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United both have the chance to secure mathematical Premier League safety in Sunday's clash at the City Ground.

The 16th-placed Tricky Trees are six points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table, while the Magpies are three points and three places better off, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. NEWCASTLE

 
 

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Zach Abbott (head), Morgan Gibbs-White (face), Murillo (unspecified), Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Yates; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Awoniyi

NEWCASTLE

Out: Lewis Miley (leg), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Willock, Joelinton; Osula

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