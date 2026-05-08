Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Morgan Gibbs-White decision made

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 14:47

Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White could return to the starting lineup when the Tricky Trees host Newcastle United at the City Ground in Sunday's Premier League fixture.

The England international was not risked for Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg with Aston Villa, owing to a nasty cut he sustained in the recent top-flight triumph at Chelsea.

As Gibbs-White watched on helplessly, Villa tore Forest to shreds in a 4-0 romping, thus progressing to the final thanks to a 4-1 aggregate victory over Vitor Pereira's side.

The Garibaldi boss admitted in his press conference that he was still unsure of Gibbs-White's status, but while Premier League safety is not yet assured, Forest's fulcrum could make an immediate return.

Gibbs-White's promotion may be one of a few attacking changes from the fatigued hosts, who could also restore a fit-again Dan Ndoye and Taiwo Awoniyi - scorer of a brace against Chelsea - to the XI.

Fresh legs may also be required in midfield, where Ryan Yates is a candidate to displace Nicolas Dominguez, but Pereira may not be so fortunate in defence.

Murillo, Zach Abbott and Ola Aina are all injury doubts, so the hosts could deploy an unchanged backline from Thursday's mauling.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Anderson, Yates; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Awoniyi

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Nottingham Forest

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