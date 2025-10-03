Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Two European-competing clubs languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table go head-to-head at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon, as Newcastle United play host to Nottingham Forest.

Both clubs have picked up a paltry two wins from 12 top-flight games between them this season and were condemned to one-goal losses in gameweek six, as the Magpies were undone by Arsenal's set-pieces and Forest by newly-promoted Sunderland's.

However, the two sides' midweek results could hardly have been more contrasting, as Eddie Howe masterminded a 4-0 battering of Union SG in the Champions League thanks to an Anthony Gordon brace and strikes from Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes.

On the other hand, Ange Postecoglou is already facing sack calls from his own supporters after Forest's gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League, meaning that the Australian has failed to win any of his first six fixtures at the helm.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 119

Newcastle wins: 57

Draws: 27

Nott'm Forest wins: 35

A head-to-head that has now taken place on 118 occasions across all competitions, Newcastle United unsurprisingly boast the bragging rights, having collected 57 wins compared to just 35 for Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have largely had the Garibaldi's number in recent times, conquering their Nottinghamshire foes in six of their last seven matches across the Premier League and EFL Cup, including each of their last four.

However, Eddie Howe's men did not earn their most recent victory without a couple of late scares, almost letting a 4-1 lead slip in February 2025 but ultimately coming away with a 4-3 Premier League home success.

Newcastle visited the City Ground three times in 2024, and on all three occasions Howe's men came out on the correct end of the scoreline, earning a pair of 3-2 and 3-1 Premier League wins either side of a penalty-shootout success in the EFL Cup.

Slaying Forest at the City Ground on those three occasions saw Newcastle earn three slices of revenge - one for each Chris Wood goal - in their shock 3-1 home loss to Nuno Espirito Santo's side in December 2023, where the ex-Magpies man scored all three of his side's goals.

However, the Reds have to go even further back to August 2018 for their last home win over Newcastle - a 3-1 EFL Cup second-round success - while their most recent league triumph against the Magpies at the City Ground was achieved in the 2016-17 Championship season.

Incredibly, this fixture has not once ended in a draw in the current millennium, as there has been a winner and loser in each of their last 18 matches across all competitions - counting penalty-shootout successes as a win - since a goalless Premier League game in 1996.

Forest and Newcastle are no strangers to meeting one another in knockout circumstances, and the most thrilling of such fixtures undoubtedly came in the 2011-12 EFL Cup third round, where the Magpies won 4-3 in extra time thanks to a Fabricio Coloccini effort in the 122nd minute.

In terms of individual contributions, ex-Forest winger Ian Storey-Moore boasts more documented goals in this fixture than any other player with eight, while Albert Shepherd struck six for Newcastle.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 23, 2025: Newcastle 4-3 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 28, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Newcastle (EFL Cup Second Round)

Feb 10, 2024: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Newcastle 1-3 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2023: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Newcastle 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2018: Nott'm Forest 3-1 Newcastle (EFL Cup Second Round)

Aug 23, 2017: Newcastle 2-3 Nott'm Forest (EFL Cup Second Round)

Dec 30, 2016: Newcastle 3-1 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Dec 02, 2016: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Newcastle (Championship)

Sep 20, 2011: Nott'm Forest 3-4 Newcastle (EFL Cup Third Round)

Mar 29, 2010: Newcastle 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Championship)

Oct 17, 2009: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Newcastle (Championship)

Mar 10, 1999: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 26, 1998: Newcastle 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 11, 1997: Newcastle 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 26, 1997: Newcastle 1-2 Nott'm Forest (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Dec 09, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 02, 1996: Nott'm Forest 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 23, 2025: Newcastle 4-3 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2024: Nott'm Forest 2-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Newcastle 1-3 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 17, 2023: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 06, 2022: Newcastle 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 10, 1999: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 26, 1998: Newcastle 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 11, 1997: Newcastle 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 09, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

