Ange Postecoglou has achieved a 65-year worst as Nottingham Forest manager thanks to Newcastle United's 2-0 Premier League win over the Tricky Trees at St James' Park.

Sticking with a three-man backline even in the wake of Murillo's midweek injury, Postecoglou witnessed no noticeable improvement from his Forest side, who could count themselves fortunate to go into half time level.

However, the Magpies' pressure eventually told just before the hour mark as Bruno Guimaraes curled in a delightful opener, before the Garibaldi's set-piece frailties very nearly proved costly again.

Nick Woltemade somehow hit the underside of the bar from a few yards out following a corner, and Forest also needed a couple of strong Matz Sels saves to keep them in the contest as Postecoglou made a raft of attacking changes.

The Australian's alterations would prove futile, though, as in the final 10 minutes of normal time, Woltemade crashed home a magnificent penalty to prolong Postecoglou's winless start.

Newcastle's second top-flight win of the season has carried them into 11th place in the Premier League table, while the Tricky Trees sit 17th, just one point above Burnley in the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

No Nottingham Forest manager since 1960 had failed to win any of their first four league games in charge, but as the sacked in the morning chants rang out across St James' Park, Postecoglou matched Andy Beattie's unwanted feat.

If there were some positives to take from Forest's play, the Australian could have been cut a little slack, but picking out any pleasing aspects from today's performance is entering needle-in-a-haystack territory.

The Tricky Trees generated a mere 0.27 Expected Goals (xG) compared to Newcastle's 3.03, and the Magpies also fashioned six big chances - six more than their lowly opponents.

The international break is ostensibly the perfect opportunity for Postecoglou and co to reset, but if their plight continues over the festive period, Evangelos Marinakis may have another critical decision to make.

However, Howe's Newcastle are back on track thanks in no small part to hotshot Woltemade, who is now just the third player to score in their first three Premier League home games for the Magpies after Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer.

NEWCASTLE VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST HIGHLIGHTS

Bruno Guimaraes goal vs. Nottingham Forest (58th min, Newcastle 1-0 Nottingham Forest)



A beauty from Bruno Guimarães! ? pic.twitter.com/Qpfz5URX8z

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

Perfection.

Guimaraes clatters into Morgan Gibbs-White in the centre of the park to win possession back for Newcastle; as he got a touch on the ball before taking out the Forest man, play is waved on.

Dan Burn brings the ball forward and gifts it back to Guimaraes, who opens up his body and picks out the top corner with a wonderful curling strike from 20 yards.

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Nottingham Forest (84th min, Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest)



Nick Woltemade converts from the spot to double Newcastle's advantage! ? pic.twitter.com/xsUa51lgRO

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

And the earlier miss is forgiven.

Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson gives away potentially the most blatant penalty we will see all season, scything down Guimaraes after the Brazilian nipped in on his heavy touch.

Woltemade steps up to the mark and fires an unstoppable penalty into the top corner past a stationary Sels; even if the Belgian had dived, he was getting nowhere near it.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO GUIMARAES

Shout-out to Sels for keeping Forest in the game for as long as he could, but the glorious Guimaraes ran the show - as he so often does - in the Newcastle engine room.

Anderson's challenge for the penalty was one of five fouls Guimaraes won on the day, not to mention starting and finishing the move for the hosts' opener, stealing possession back and coming up with a sumptuous curler.

NEWCASTLE VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 52%-48% Nottingham Forest

Shots: Newcastle 18-5 Nottingham Forest

Shots on target: Newcastle 9-4 Nottingham Forest

Corners: Newcastle 8-1 Nottingham Forest

Fouls: Newcastle 16-15 Nottingham Forest

BEST STATS



Nick Woltemade becomes only the third Newcastle player to score in his first three Premier League games at St James' Park, after Alan Shearer and Les Ferdinand. ⚫️⚪️#NEWNFO #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Xq3c3qz5UG

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 5, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle go bouncing into the international break before clashing with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on October 18, three days before a Champions League date at home to Benfica.

On the other hand, Postecoglou faces an agonising two-week wait for the visit of Chelsea to the City Ground on October 18, which comes five days before they host Porto in the Europa League.

