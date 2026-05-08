Newcastle lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Eddie Howe makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 14:47

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier is poised to return to the starting XI for Sunday's Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The 35-year-old has been overlooked by Eddie Howe in favour of Lewis Miley in recent weeks, but the latter is now out for the season after sustaining a fibula fracture in training.

With Tino Livramento also nursing a groin injury and Emil Krafth a long-term knee absentee, Trippier will almost certainly see out the season at right-back before his departure.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man should come into an otherwise untouched defence alongside Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn, expected to keep Lewis Hall out following his goal against old club Brighton & Hove Albion.

A fully-fit Bruno Guimaraes is a midfield shoo-in alongside Sandro Tonali, and Howe should also see no reason to demote Joe Willock from his more advanced midfield position.

As a result, Joelinton could occupy the left flank once more, forcing Anthony Gordon to observe from the bench, just as he did last weekend after his hip injury.

Harvey Barnes's late clincher against Brighton has put him in the frame to replace Jacob Murphy, though, while William Osula leads the line, fresh from netting his fifth league goal of the season last time out.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Willock, Joelinton; Osula

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Newcastle

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle: