Newcastle injury news: Latest Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar update from Eddie Howe before Nottingham Forest trip

By Oliver Thomas | 08 May 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 12:49

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has issued the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Magpies ended a four-game losing run in the top flight with a morale-boosting 3-1 victory at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Local lad Lewis Miley played the full 90 minutes as a right-back against Brighton, but the 20-year-old will play no further part this season after fracturing his fibula during training earlier this week.

Speaking about Miley at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "It was a really innocuous moment, training on Tuesday. There was no other player involved. He was unable to continue and it was a little more serious than we thought.

"The surgery went well, he now faces a few months out, we hope he will be back in and around pre-season. It is a shame as he was playing well, outstanding in recent weeks and we really missed him.

"A real blow for us but also for Lewi It's been a huge frustration for him."

Miley, who has played 23 times for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, will now focus on his recovery over the summer as he bids to return in time for pre-season.

Livramento, Schar set to miss rest of season as World Cup doubts emerge

© Imago / Every Second Media

Meanwhile, Howe has offered a fresh update on the fitness of full-back Tino Livramento, who has missed the last two matches with a thigh injury.

"Tino is doing well. He is improving, back running on the grass, but I don’t think he will be back this season,” Howe told reporters

"We could maybe push him for the Fulham game, but that would feel silly. We will let him recover and get a good summer behind him."

Livramento is facing a race against time to prove his fitness to England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the Three Lions boss to name his official squad for this summer’s tournament on May 22.

Howe has also suggested that Switzerland international Fabian Schar will miss the rest of the season as he continues to recover from a complicated infection in his foot that required surgery.

"We're not 100% sure. His situation was slightly unique”, said Howe. “He was very close to returning to full fitness and got an infection.

"He's building up his strength and resilience again. He's looking a lot more positive in his body at the moment.

"Whether or not he's going to be fit enough to take to the pitch again between now and the end of the season, let's wait and see."

Emil Krafth is also in the Newcastle treatment room with a season-ending knee injury, and he may have already played his final game for the club, as his contract expires at the end of June.

Howe on Forest: ‘We know it will be a tough game’

The rest of Howe’s squad is available for selection and the 48-year-old is hoping to finish what has been disappointing season overall for the Magpies on some form of high, with a top-10 finish still in sight.

On Sunday’s opponents Forest, Howe said: "They have done very well; they have a strong squad of players and have responded to the challenges of domestic and European football well.

"They have built some good momentum to their game. We know it will be a tough game, always difficult going to the City Ground. We are going to have to be at our best."

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, but they are only three points behind Chelsea in ninth spot heading into their final three games of the season.

After facing Forest at the City Ground, the Magpies will conclude the campaign with a home clash against West Ham United and a trip to Fulham.