Team News: Liverpool vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 12:30

Qualification for the 2026-27 Champions League could be sealed for Liverpool with a win against Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League lunchtime kickoff at Anfield.

The Reds will ensure their spot in Europe's top tournament if they win and Bournemouth drop points against Fulham, while defeat for Chelsea could extinguish their top-six hopes entirely.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Mohamed Salah (thigh), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (unspecified), Ibrahima Konate (unspecified), Alisson Becker (unspecified), Alexander Isak (groin), Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

CHELSEA

Out: Jesse Derry (head), Estevao Willian (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Robert Sanchez (head)

Doubtful: Pedro Neto (knock), Alejandro Garnacho (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Caicedo, Lavia; Fernandez; Pedro, Delap