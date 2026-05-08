Anthony Gordon transfer latest: Eddie Howe “will do what is right” after addressing Bayern Munich, Newcastle rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 08 May 2026 14:45

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to speculation linking Anthony Gordon with a summer transfer to Bayern Munich.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the Bundesliga champions have opened talks with the Magpies over a potential move for the 25-year-old attacker.

Gordon is believed to be facing an uncertain future at St James’ Park and is open to a new challenge, with Newcastle unable to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Magpies have suffered nine Premier League defeats since the turn of the year and have plummeted to 13th in the table, 13 points adrift of Aston Villa in fifth spot and six points behind Brentford in seventh with only three games remaining.

Gordon has also been linked with Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months, though it is understood that Bayern have expressed the most interest in the England international ahead of the summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Gordon was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton last weekend after recovering from a hip injury.

At a press conference on Friday ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Howe was unable to comment on rumours linking Gordon with Bayern Munich, but he was keen to point out that the attacker remains committed” to the Magpies.

Howe refuses to be drawn on Gordon future, but attacker remains committed

Discussing the situation, Howe said: "No, none. That is not something I'm involved in."

On whether Gordon remains committed and will feature on Sunday, the Newcastle boss added: "Yeah, he wouldn't be in the squad if that wasn't the case.

"I judge that on my relationship with the player and how I see them train. I will do what is right for the team and best for the football club.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Howe: "The summer transfer window is difficult to predict"

"It is difficult for me to comment on individual players and timescales. It is an area that is not my forte.

"All I am looking to do is trying to finish this season with this squad in a strong way. There is no point looking too far into the future.

"The summer transfer window is difficult to predict on any level. We have three big games to play."

Although Gordon is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2030, Newcastle are believed to be open to offers for the attacker this summer and are holding out for a fee in the region of £80m.

Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers this season, scoring a team-high 17 goals and providing five assists in 46 matches across all tournaments, and he is a strong contender to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Howe has issued the latest update on the fitness of his Newcastle squad ahead of the clash with Forest, confirming that one player is facing months on the sidelined through injury.