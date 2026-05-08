Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta dealt major blow as Euro giants 'open talks' with £75m Gunners target

By Lewis Blain | 08 May 2026 07:47

Arsenal could now be set to miss out on one of their key attacking targets this summer after fresh developments involving Bayern Munich.

The German giants have now made official contact with Newcastle United over a potential move for Anthony Gordon, with the Magpies believed to be willing to listen to offers for the England winger.

It represents a potentially significant setback for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as he looks to strengthen his options on the left flank.

Bayern Munich in talks with Arsenal target Anthony Gordon

© Imago / APL

According to Sky Sports, Bayern have 'opened talks' with Newcastle regarding a possible move for Gordon after monitoring the 25-year-old for several months.

The Bundesliga champions are understood to have a strong relationship with Newcastle and are now stepping up efforts to explore a summer deal.

Gordon still has four years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, but Newcastle are believed to expect him to consider his options this summer, particularly amid uncertainty surrounding Champions League qualification.

Barcelona have also been linked after Gordon’s agents were spotted in Spain recently, although there has reportedly been no direct contact between the clubs at this stage.

Arsenal are keen to sign the Newcastle United star

© Imago / Revierfoto

Arsenal are also among Gordon’s long-term admirers and have previously been credited with a strong interest in the Magpies winger.

Liverpool also attempted to sign the former Everton player in 2024, but no agreement materialised.

Gordon has developed into one of Newcastle’s most important attacking players under Eddie Howe, scoring 18 goals this season and establishing himself as a regular for England.

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Dowie went on to suggest Newcastle would demand at least £75m to sanction a sale this summer, which is almost double the fee they paid to bring him to Tyneside in 2023.

A blow to Mikel Arteta's summer transfer plans?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

If Gordon does end up joining Bayern, it would be a significant setback for Arsenal’s summer plans.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add more depth and explosiveness on the left side of his attack, and Gordon’s proven Premier League pedigree made him an almost perfect match.

His pace, direct running and relentless pressing would have brought something different to Arsenal’s frontline, especially in those tight games where they’ve occasionally lacked urgency or unpredictability out wide.

There also aren’t many wide forwards on the market this summer who combine Gordon’s age, top‑level experience and consistent output.

So watching him strengthen a European powerhouse like Bayern instead of arriving at the Emirates Stadium would be a frustrating outcome for Arsenal, who now have to keep searching for the right attacking addition.