Pep Guardiola heaps praise on “amazing” Man City star after reaching unique creative milestone

By Oliver Thomas | 08 May 2026 14:35 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 14:40

Pep Guardiola believes that winger Jeremy Doku is now understanding what it takes to “make an impact” as a potent goalscoring and creative threat for Manchester City.

The narrative surrounding Doku’s lack of an end product has shifted significantly this season, with the Belgium international contributing to 21 goals (seven goals, 14 assists) in 42 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions.

Doku is currently in red-hot form having registered six goal contributions in his last five Man City matches, scoring four goals and assisting two.

The 23-year-old scored in City’s comfortable 3-0 Premier League win at Chelsea last month and set up the only goal of the game scored by Erling Haaland in a narrow 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Doku also delivered a game-changing performance in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, coming off the substitutes’ bench to score and assist in the Citizens’ 2-1 comeback win over Southampton.

He most recently produced a man-of-the-match display on Monday, scoring two wonderful curling strikes, including a 96th-minute equaliser, to snatch a point for Man City in a breathtaking 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Guardiola on Doku: “I’m so glad he’s made the step”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Doku is expected to retain his starting spot on the left flank when Man City welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, and head of the contest, Guardiola has heaped praise on the winger’s “impact” in front of goal.

At a press conference on Friday, Guardiola was asked about what he believes the reason is behind Doku’s increase in productivity, and he jokingly replied: “[It’s because of] the manager, always! When the players play good, it’s because of the manager, if they’re bad it’s them.

He added: “I’m so glad he’s made the step to score, and feels the winger has to score and make an impact not just the action one against one, not just the goals and assists, but his contributions defensively.

“Jeremy has been amazing this season, amazing.”

In the Premier League, all 50 of Doku’s chances created for Man City this season have been from open play, and this represents the most chances created by any player in the division without any coming from a single set-piece situation.

Doku’s impressive rise in form has come at an important time for Man City, who are still harbouring aspirations of winning a domestic treble, even though their Premier League title hopes have taken a hit following the draw with Everton.

Doku: “We are going to fight until the end”

"We know how important it is to win those types of games," a defiant Doku told reporters after City's draw with Everton. "We did not give up and we are not going to give up.

“There are still some games. We are going to fight until the end, and at the end we will count the points.

"[We are] disappointed but it is not over. We are going to recover now, take the positives, take the negatives and work on it.

"We have a busy schedule and we are going to look forward. We are still in two competitions and we have a final to play. One point is better than nothing. We came for three points and it did not work out."

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and will move to within two points of leaders Arsenal if they win against Brentford on Saturday, before the Gunners travel to West Ham United on Sunday.