Bournemouth drop Alex Jimenez for Fulham clash as club launch investigation into social media posts

By Ben Sully | 08 May 2026 13:55 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 14:09

Bournemouth have confirmed Alex Jimenez has been removed from the squad for Saturday's meeting with Fulham.

The Spaniard was due to feature in Andoni Iraola's squad for the weekend's trip to Craven Cottage.

However, the club have announced that he has dropped and an investigation has been launched into posts circulating on social media about the right-back.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

"The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Iraola addresses Jimenez investigation

Iraola was asked about social media posts surrounding Jimenez when he spoke to the media on Friday.

"The club has to do their investigations and see what has really happened," Iraola told BBC Radio Solent.

"We will then move from there. I hope it's not what we think."

Jimenez has featured in 31 Premier League appearances since he arrived on an initial loan deal from AC Milan last summer.

The 21-year-old converted his move into a permanent deal in February, signing a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.