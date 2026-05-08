Manchester City vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 08 May 2026 14:04

Manchester City's Premier League title charge resumes on Saturday when they welcome Brentford to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens now trail leaders Arsenal by five points after the draw with Everton last time out, leaving Pep Guardiola's side desperate to bounce back with a win to keep their title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Bees remain battling for European qualification, currently sitting seventh in the standings and they could climb to sixth with a victory.

What time does Manchester City vs. Brentford kick off?

Manchester City's clash with Brentford will get underway at 5:30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Manchester City vs. Brentford being played?

The Premier League encounter will take place at the Etihad Stadium, which can hold up to 55,097 supporters.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The game between Manchester City and Brentford will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports UHD and Sky Sports+.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the game via NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted throughout the match on the Sky Sports Premier League X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Manchester City and Brentford?

Man City's title hopes took a major dent with the 3-3 draw to Everton, meaning they trail the leaders by five points - albeit with the chance to close that gap to two points with a win in their game in hand.

Guardiola's side will be keen to avoid dropping any further points during the run-in to keep the pressure on Arsenal, while ensuring they are in the position to capitalise on any potential slip-ups from the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Brentford are fighting to achieve their dream of a miraculous European qualification, and a win on Saturday could lift them to sixth in the standings depending on Bournemouth's result against Fulham earlier in the day.