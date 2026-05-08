Why Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate missed Liverpool training as Arne Slot provides injury update

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 13:44

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has explained why Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate were both missing from training on Wednesday.

The Reds welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday lunchtime knowing that a win would be enough to seal Champions League football if Bournemouth drop points away to Fulham.

However, the Anfield treatment room is filling up as the season approaches its conclusion, with Alexander Isak, Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike all missing last weekend's 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Liverpool opened up a portion of their training session to the media on Wednesday, and neither Wirtz nor Konate were present, sparking fears of two further injury blows.

Slot allayed such fears in his pre-game press conference, though, revealing that Wirtz was dealing with an illness and Konate was missing due to a personal matter.

Liverpool handed Florian Wirtz, Ibrahima Konate boosts before Chelsea

"Ibou had a personal reason not to be there, but he was there yesterday and today again," Slot said. "And Florian was a bit unwell but he trained with us yesterday."

Both men should therefore be fine to take their places in the first XI against Chelsea, and Slot also issued a few more positive updates to journalists.

Mamardashvili (knee) and Isak (groin) are both back in training, while Salah (hamstring) and Alisson (unspecified) are close to returning with the team but will likely miss out tomorrow.

"Alex trains with us again," Slot said. "Only yesterday for the first time, he did parts of it so hopefully he can do parts or everything today, and let's see how much we use him tomorrow.

"Alisson doesn't train with us yet but he is very close to, Giorgi will train with us today for the first time. Mo also not trains with us yet, but like Ali is very, very, very close."

Who should start up front for Liverpool against Chelsea?

© Imago

Isak's groin injury was never expected to keep the Swede out for long, and Slot has suggested that his record signing will at least make the bench against the Blues.

However, Isak has now suffered two separate adductor injuries this season - in addition to his fractured fibula - and Slot should therefore avoid risking him if he can help it.

Ekitike and Salah's absences complicate matters for the Reds, but Cody Gakpo is a competent alternative in the number nine role, scoring 26 goals from 81 club appearances in that position during his career.

As Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha are both available on the left-hand side, Slot should stick his compatriot in the central attacking role against the Premier League's most out-of-form team.