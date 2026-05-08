Preview: Celtic vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 08 May 2026 13:33

The final Old Firm derby of the 2025-26 season takes centre stage on Sunday afternoon, when Celtic welcome Rangers to Celtic Park.

The hosts are second in the standings and three points behind the Scottish Premiership leaders, while the visitors are third and seven points adrift from top spot.

Match preview

Celtic's hopes of securing a fifth consecutive Scottish Premiership title hang in the balance, as the Bhoys currently trail leaders Hearts by three points with just three matches left to play.

Martin O'Neill, who has taken charge during two separate spells this term, has done a fantastic job of turning the club's fortunes around after Wilfried Nancy's disastrous tenure, recording 11 wins, two draws and only two defeats in 15 league games, while also leading the Bhoys to the Scottish FA Cup final.

Regardless of their impressive run, Celtic remain three points behind Hearts heading into the final three games, which includes a crucial clash against the league leaders on the last day of the season.

Celtic will be desperate to stay within three points, or potentially gain ground, on Hearts heading into that last-day encounter, meaning victories against Rangers and Motherwell will be of paramount importance to the Bhoys.

O'Neill's men will draw confidence from their ongoing five-game winning streak across all competitions, but Celtic do have an underwhelming record against their city rivals in recent history.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rangers, who will have added motivation to dent Celtic's title hopes, are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership clashes with their Old Firm rivals, featuring three wins and three draws in that time - including back-to-back triumphs at Celtic Park.

The Gers will also be aiming to claim all three points in an attempt to keep their slim hopes of winning the title alive, as two straight defeats coming into this encounter have seen Rangers slip to seven points behind the leaders.

Danny Rohl's team were undefeated in 16 Scottish Premiership fixtures going into the post-split campaign, but disappointing losses to Motherwell (3-2) and Hearts (2-1) have quickly undone all their hard work to get back in the title race.

Rangers are, therefore, likely to require maximum points and for Hearts and Celtic to drop several points in the final weeks if they are to win the title, while defeat on Sunday would consign the Gers to their first third-placed finish since 2018.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic form (all competitions):

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Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Celtic are contending with numerous injury issues, including Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Kasper Schmeichel, Callum Osmand, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota.

Following their fifth straight win against Hibernian last weekend, O'Neill may opt to name an unchanged starting 11 for this match, including the in-form Daizen Maeda - who has scored four goals in his last three games.

Meanwhile, Rangers are only anticipated to be without Bailey Rice, who remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Rohl's side have now lost each of their last two games, and the German manager may decide to make several changes in search of a much-needed response on Sunday.

Consequently, the likes of Djeidi Gassama, Thelo Aasgaard and Tuur Rommens could come into the starting 11.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Hyun-Jun, Nygren, Tounekti; Maeda

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Rommens; Chukwuani, Raskin; Gassama, Diomande, Aasgaard; Chermiti

We say: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Although Rangers have a formidable recent record in Old Firm clashes in the Scottish Premiership, the Gers have lost each of their last two games, while Celtic are enjoying a superb run of results.

Combined with the added advantage of a Celtic Park crowd, as well as the Bhoys desperately fighting for three points to remain in the title race, we believe Celtic will ultimately prove too strong take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.