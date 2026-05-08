Wolves transfer news: Che Adams asking price 'revealed' ahead of likely bid for Torino forward

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 12:52

Wolverhampton Wanderers will reportedly have to pay in the region of £5m if they want to sign Torino forward Che Adams.

Having already been relegated from the Premier League, Wolves chiefs are planning for life back in the Championship.

Adam Armstrong was brought in from Southampton during the winter market, the forward viewed as someone who can score the goals that could earn Wolves an immediate return to the top flight.

However, with the likes of Hwang Hee-chan and Tolu Arokodare potentially leaving Molineux, the addition of several attacking players is inevitable.

According to Tuttosport, Torino are anticipating an approach from Wolves for Adams over the coming weeks.

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Torino set Adams asking price amid Wolves interest

The report claims that Torino would be willing to do business for a fee between €5m (£4.32m) and €6m (£5.19m).

Furthermore, Wolves are allegedly prepared to offer Adams a three-year contract to move back to the West Midlands, where he has previously represented Birmingham City.

Adams can claim to have enjoyed a solid two years playing in Serie A, contributing 14 goals and six assists from his 67 appearances.

Although the 29-year-old has a contract until 2027, Torino would rather cash in on the player, who they signed on a free transfer.

Torino officials are also said to be of the opinion that waiting until after the World Cup, where Adams is expected to represent Scotland, could lead to extra interest in his signature.

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Would Adams be a good signing for Wolves?

There is an inevitability of experienced domestic players with Championship pedigree arriving at Wolves this summer.

Adams ticks every box on that front, contributing 49 goals and 17 assists from his 156 appearances in the division.

In his last Championship campaign in 2023-24, Adams scored 15 times from 41 outings for Southampton.

His ability to play across the forward line would also be a major plus for Edwards, who generally uses two players behind the main number nine.

While some may question Wolves if they spend £5m on a player who turns 30 years of age in July, Adams could make the difference in a promotion push.

Wolves have also been linked with re-signing one of their former prospects this summer.