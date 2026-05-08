Wolves transfer news: Bastien Meupiyou future in spotlight as Jorge Mendes 'works on next move'

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 11:07 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 11:08

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly re-sign Bastien Meupiyou during the summer transfer window.

In order to provide the starlet with much-needed senior experience, Wolves allowed the centre-back to join Portuguese side Alverca.

Not only has the 20-year-old made 29 starts in the top flight, he has helped the newly-promoted side sit in 10th position in the Primeira Liga table and avoid relegation.

As a result, Meupiyou's reputation has been significantly enhanced, and he appears back on track after a stuttering start to his professional career.

According to Record, a scenario could play out where the former Nantes prospect returns to Molineux.

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Wolves to benefit from Meupiyou rise

The report claims that Wolves are giving consideration to exercising a buy-back clause in the agreement that they have with Alverca.

Wolves are said to be in a position where they can re-sign Meupiyou for less than €1m (£860,000).

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is allegedly already contemplating the player's future, and his links to Wolves have been well-documented.

However, Wolves are also said to possess a 50% sell-on clause. With interest growing in Meupiyou, they could plausibly recoup a substantial sum over the coming months.

Borussia Dortmund have recently been credited as admirers of the former France Under-18 international.

© Imago / Focus Images

Balancing act for Wolves, Meupiyou

From a business perspective, Wolves may bide their time before making a decision. It could be dependent on whether proposals are forthcoming from other clubs.

Nevertheless, they would need to determine whether Meupiyou would be interested in playing Championship football next season.

There is every chance that his greater experience and improved physicality would prove to be an asset in a back three in the second tier of English football.

On the flip side, when Dortmund are monitoring your development, is it realistic to expect him to settle for playing outside of a top-flight division?

If Wolves have a long-term plan for Meupiyou and they see him more than a financial asset, he may commit to the project under Rob Edwards, providing that he remains at the helm.