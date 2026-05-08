Middlesbrough vs. Southampton : How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Championship playoff semi-final first leg

By Carter White | 08 May 2026 10:46

Aiming to book a spot at Wembley Stadium later in the month, Middlesbrough and Southampton clash for the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Saturday.

The Riverside Stadium will play host to two sides in contrasting forms and mindsets heading into a two-legged affair of seismic importance.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch the contest on Teesside.

What time does Middlesbrough vs. Southampton kick off?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Middlesbrough vs. Southampton being played?

This match is being played at the Riverside Stadium, which can hold up to 34,742 spectators.

Southampton have failed to beat Middlesbrough since 2017, with Boro smashing the Saints 4-0 on Teesside in January.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs. Southampton in the UK

TV channels

Middlesbrough vs. Southampton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (401) and Sky Sports Football (403) in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs.

What is at stake for Middlesbrough vs. Southampton?

After the heartbreak of FA Cup semi-final exit to Manchester City, Southampton are no longer the underdogs and will be expected by many to navigate the challenge of Middlesbrough to reach Wembley once again.

With the Saints in the midst of a 19-game league unbeaten run, an out-of-form Boro have their work cut out as they seek to end their Premier League absence, with either Millwall or Hull City awaiting the winners in the final.

Spending more days than any other club in the top two of the Championship standings this season, Middlesbrough have the quality to pose Southampton serious problems on Saturday afternoon.