Preview: Chesterfield vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 May 2026 10:07

Chesterfield play host to Notts County in the first leg of their League Two playoff semi-final on Sunday.

While Notts County narrowly missed out on automatic promotion and finished in fifth place in the League Two table, the home side concluded the season in strong fashion and secured sixth position.

Match preview

Although Notts County have a second chance to secure promotion to League One, Martin Paterson and his squad have been left contemplating what could have been.

Notts County accumulated just seven points from their final six league games, losing on three occasions. They missed out on the final automatic promotion spot by three points.

One of their two victories came against lowly Newport County, although positives will be taken from earning a 1-1 draw on the final day with a Bristol Rovers outfit that had registered five successive wins.

Paterson will be content with his team's away form during 2025-26, with 37 points being collected from their 23 fixtures on their travels.

However, one of their eight defeats came at the home of Chesterfield, who prevailed by a 2-0 scoreline at the SMH Group Stadium on Boxing Day.

© Imago

Despite finishing one point adrift of Notts County in the League Two standings, Chesterfield are the favourites to reach the Wembley Stadium showpiece.

Paul Cook's side have earned six victories and two draws from their last eight games. Furthermore, just four goals were conceded during that period.

Question marks remain over their capabilities in the final third, a consequence of only 11 goals being scored across through eight fixtures.

Nevertheless, the Spireites still possess the joint-fourth best attacking record in the division, as well as netting twice in three of their final four games of the regular campaign.

Lee Bonis has scored four goals in his last four appearances, the most recent coming in the 2-1 victory at Swindon Town on the last weekend.

Chesterfield League Two form:

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Notts County League Two form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite being withdrawn at half time against Swindon, Kyle McFadzean is expected to start ahead of Janoi Donacien in the centre of Chesterfield's defence.

Cook has named the same starting lineup for the last two matches and, barring any injury issues, will likely do so again.

As well as Bonis being in top form, winger Dilan Markanday has contributed one goal and one assist from his last two outings.

Lucas Ness is expected to line up in the Notts County back three, with Lewis Macari having suffered a serious leg injury in the penultimate game of the season.

Matt Palmer and Tyrese Hall are both alternatives in central midfield, while 15-goal striker Alassana Jatta should lead the line.

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Boot; Curtis, McFadzean, Swinkels, Gordon; Braybrooke, Stirk; Markanday, Mandeville, Dobra; Bonis

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Norburn, Iorpenda, Jones; Luker, Grant; Jatta

We say: Chesterfield 2-1 Notts County

With three defeats from six matches during the run-in, Notts County are not in ideal form heading into this contest. In sharp contrast, Chesterfield's unbeaten run has led to a head of steam being built, leading us to predict a home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.