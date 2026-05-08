Preview: FC Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 08 May 2026 10:55 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 10:57

FC Twente continue their push for a Champions League place when they welcome Sparta Rotterdam to De Grolsch Veste on Sunday evening.

The away side, meanwhile, will head to Enschede aiming to hold on to ninth place, which would give them a shot at reaching the Conference League play-offs.

Match preview

For the second match running, Twente were forced to settle for a point after taking the lead, drawing 2-2 with KNVB Beker winners AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday.

Peer Koopmeiners’s last-gasp equaliser denied John van den Brom’s side what would have been a fourth win in five outings, but they are now unbeaten in 21 of their last 22 matches dating back to a 3-2 defeat to Ajax on October 26.

With NEC and Ajax also dropping points last time out, the Tukkers remain just one point off third place in the Eredivisie table and retain high hopes of returning to Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2010-11.

However, any hopes of overtaking Feyenoord for second are effectively over, with Twente trailing De Stadionclub by six points heading into the final two games.

Twente face champions PSV on the final day, so anything less than three points against Sparta would put them under significant pressure in Eindhoven.

Recent history in this fixture favours Sunday's hosts, who are unbeaten in the last 13 editions across all competitions, including a 5-1 rout in September’s reverse encounter.

© Imago

After winning five consecutive league games either side of the new year, Sparta Rotterdam ended January fifth in the table, just four points off second place and seemingly on course for a first top-four finish since 1985.

Fast forward to 11 games later, Maurice Steijn’s side now risk missing out on Europe, following a poor run of just one win from their last 11 league matches and collecting only 10 of a possible 33 points.

A 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles last time out ended a two-game losing streak for De Kasteelheren, who now have little margin for error if they are to secure a top-half finish and keep their continental ambitions alive, with Groningen just one point behind.

Despite recent struggles, Sparta still boast the most clean sheets in this season’s Eredivisie and will need that defensive solidity to come to the fore against a side who have scored 12 times in their last six home matches.

In their final away fixture of the season, Sunday’s visitors now look to end a six-game winless run on the road (D2, L4), a stretch in which they have conceded 15 goals and scored just five.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

W

D

D

FC Twente form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

D

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

L

W

D

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Mees Hilgers remains sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in November, leaving him as Twente’s only confirmed absentee this weekend.

However, Lars Unnerstall is a doubt with a muscle problem, which could see Przemyslaw Tyton make only his second league outing this term.

With four goals and seven assists in his last 11 appearances for the hosts, Sam Lammers has shaken off a slow start to the season and is one to watch here.

Tobias Lauritsen recorded a goal and an assist for Sparta against Go Ahead Eagles but was forced off late with an injury.

While Lauritsen’s involvement on Sunday is uncertain, Mike Kleijn will miss out again with a muscle problem that has sidelined him for the last two matches.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; M Rots, Nijstad, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Zerrouki; D Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Lammers

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Vianello, Quintero, Young, Martes; Santos, Kitolano, Van Crooij; Van Bergen, Lauritsen, Mito

We say: FC Twente 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

With both teams in need of maximum points, neither is likely to settle for a draw, which should make for an entertaining contest.

Sparta have struggled in recent months, so Twente will back themselves to move closer to Europe with a win here, and we are tipping the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.