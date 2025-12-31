Preview: Oldham Athletic vs Chesterfield - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 31 Dec 2025 00:52 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 07:33

Fighting to stay in the League Two playoff spots on New Year's Day, Chesterfield will travel to take on Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

The Latics could make it five games unbeaten on Thursday, while the Spireites will be hoping to bounce back from a defeat last time out.

Match preview

Micky Mellon guided Oldham to promotion via the National League playoffs in 2024-25, and the boss has led the club to a strong start on their return to the fourth tier.

At the halfway point in the campaign, the Latics sit 14th in the table, where their tally of 31 points sees them 14 clear of the relegation zone and seven behind their seventh-placed opponents.

On Monday, Mellon's side pulled off an impressive 2-1 victory over title-chasing Walsall, taking the lead courtesy of an early goal from Joe Garner, before snatching all three points with a 96th-minute winner via substitute striker Kian Harratt.

Success against high-flying opposition will fill Oldham with confidence ahead of Thursday's showdown with the promotion hopefuls, especially considering that they have now gone four matches without defeat - only three teams in the division are on a longer unbeaten run.

Additionally, fans of the hosts will take heart from the Latics' commendable home record that features just one league loss at Boundary Park since August.

Meanwhile, Paul Cook's Chesterfield enjoyed a four-game undefeated streak of their own in December, but they ended 2025 on a sour note.

The Spireites were downed 1-0 by playoff rivals Cambridge United on Monday, and the manager will be frustrated that his side were unable to respond to Shane McLoughlin's opener despite mustering more than twice as many shots as the U's.

That disappointment has left Cook's men in a precarious position - they remain seventh in League Two, but they are level on 38 points with eighth-placed Cambridge, with whom they also share a goal difference of seven.

Kicking off 2026 under intense pressure, the visitors will be emboldened by their proven resilience on the road, given that they have only tasted defeat once away from home since their surprise 6-2 hammering at the hands of Colchester United on October 4.

Three points in midweek could see Chesterfield leapfrog all of Notts County, Salford City and MK Dons in the process of moving up to fourth, though anything less could serve a major blow to the Spireites depending on Cambridge's result.

Oldham Athletic League Two form:

Oldham Athletic form (all competitions):

Chesterfield League Two form:

Chesterfield form (all competitions):

Team News

Oldham are looking thin up top considering that they are without winger Josh Hawkes, while fellow winger Jack Stevens and striker Michael Mellon are doubts, and there is uncertainty about the fitness of Kane Drummond after he was forced off late on against Walsall.

If all four are unavailable, then Kian Harratt could partner Joe Garner up front, supported from out wide by wing-backs Jake Caprice and Jamie Robson.

Elsewhere, midfielder Tom Conlon continues to work his way back from the knee injury that he suffered in early October, so expect to see Ryan Woods, Tom Pett and Kai Payne continue in the centre of the park.

As for Chesterfield, they are missing right-winger Dilan Markanday and attacking midfielder Armando Dobra, though Liam Mandeville, Ronan Darcy and Dylan Duffy should be on hand to support Lee Bonis up top.

Centre midfielder Bailey Hobson is also set to be sidelined, and while Matt Dibley-Dias is closing in on a return from his knee injury, this game may come too soon for him, so Tom Naylor should join Ryan Stirk in a double pivot once again.

Further back, centre-half Chey Dunkley has missed the last two games, while captain Jamie Grimes and left-back Lewis Gordon picked up injuries against Cambridge, so Cook may turn to Adam Lewis and Janoi Donacien to fill the gaps on Thursday.

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Hudson; Caprice, Ogle, Daniels, Monthe, Robson; Pett, Woods, Payne; Harratt, Garner

Chesterfield possible starting lineup:

Hemming; Tanton, McFadzean, Donacien, Lewis; Naylor, Stirk; Mandeville, Darcy, Duffy; Bonis

We say: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Chesterfield

Oldham closed out 2025 in good form, and their impressive win against Walsall could inspire them to another strong performance.

However, Chesterfield will be motivated by the pressure from their rivals, and given their commendable travelling record, it would not be surprising to see them come out on top in a close-fought contest.

