Preview: MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

MK Dons are set to welcome Oldham Athletic to Stadium MK for an FA Cup second-round clash on Saturday.

The hosts are flying high in League Two and currently sit third, just three points behind league leaders Walsall, while the visitors are down in 16th.

MK Dons came from behind to beat fellow League Two side Colchester United 3-2 in the first round last month and Paul Warne's side have suffered just one defeat in the five games they have played since then.

That includes an important 2-0 victory over fellow promotion chasers Salford City and a 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town last week, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing finding some real form in front of goal.

The forward, who made 41 appearances for Derby County in the Championship last season, has scored three goals and produced three assists in his last five appearances across all competitions for the Dons.

The hosts also boast an excellent record against Oldham in recent years, having only suffered one defeat since 2013, but their most recent meeting at Stadium MK in August did end 0-0.

Oldham have largely impressed in their first season back in League Two for three years, with Micky Mellon's side sitting comfortably in mid-table.

The Latics are seven points above the relegation zone and six points off the playoffs, having amassed five wins, eight draws and five defeats.

An impressive defence has been key, with Oldham conceding the fewest goals in the league with 13 and keeping the most clean sheets with nine.

They have struggled going forward and only Cheltenham Town and Bristol Rovers have scored less goals than Oldham's 13, although they did put three past Northampton Town in their FA Cup first-round match.

MK Dons FA Cup form:

W

MK Dons form (all competitions):

W D L W D W

Oldham Athletic FA Cup form:

W

Oldham Athletic form (all competitions):

W W L D W L

Team News

Mendez-Laing is set to lead the line alongside Callum Paterson, with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy currently sidelined after picking up a knock against Salford.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Luke Offord and Jack Sanders will have key roles to play as part of a back three, with club captain Alex Gilbey set to line up alongside Liam Kelly and Kane Thompson-Sommers in midfield with Dan Crowley currently injured.

Oldham will be without midfielder Josh Hawkes after he picked up a calf injury in their defeat to Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Oli Hammond is also out of action, having dislocated his shoulder against Harrogate last month, while Joe Garner remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Winger Jack Stevens made his first league appearance since August when he came off the bench against Accrington after returning from an ankle injury and he could start against MK Dons.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Ekpiteta, Offord, Sanders; Nemane, Thompson-Sommers, Gilbey, Kelly, Tomlinson; Mendez-Laing, Paterson

Oldham Athletic possible starting lineup:

Hudson; Caprice, Daniels, Monthe, Robson; Woods, Pett; Hannant, Payne, Stevens; Quigley

We say: MK Dons 1-0 Oldham Athletic

MK Dons are undoubtedly the favourites given their league form and historic record against Oldham, but the Latics will make life difficult for them with their stellar defence.

