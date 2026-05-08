Preview: Hellas Verona vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 May 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 09:54

Now trailing behind in Serie A's tight top-four contest, Como simply must win Sunday's lunchtime kickoff against lowly Hellas Verona.

While the Lariani still harbour dreams of the Champions League, Verona's relegation was confirmed at the end of last month.

Match preview

Three straight defeats in the middle of April derailed what promised to be an historic campaign for big-spending Como, but they are still in the fight for a top-four finish.

The Lombardy club lost to Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, shortly after suffering a 4-3 league defeat against the same opponents, with a 2-1 reverse to Sassuolo sandwiched between.

Though they bounced back by beating Genoa, the Lariani were then held to a draw by Napoli, as Cesc Fabregas shook hands with his former boss Antonio Conte on a goalless stalemate for the second time this season.

That served another blow to Como's pursuit of Champions League qualification: they trail fourth-placed Juventus by three points with three rounds remaining, while Roma have moved above them into fifth.

Just when a seat at Europe's top table came within touching distance, Cesc's men have only won one of their last five league fixtures - previously, they had won five on the spin.

Still, there are plenty of positives to reflect on ahead of this week's assignment in Verona, where victory would guarantee continental football for next season.

Paying testament to their front-foot approach to defending, Como have conceded a league-low 28 goals in Serie A; for context, only Champions League finalists Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have shipped fewer across Europe's top five leagues.

Furthermore, the Biancoblu have won nearly half of their league matches, including a 3-1 success in October's reverse fixture.

© Imago / IPA Sport

That was one of 21 defeats Verona have suffered so far, and they are already bound for Serie B.

After surviving by the skin of their teeth for most of the past seven seasons, Hellas have finally run out of luck, and interim coach Paolo Sammarco will steer the ship as it finally sinks.

His team have picked up just two points from their last seven matches - only scoring twice in the process - though both have come during the past fortnight.

With the pressure off and relegation inevitable, Verona followed a 0-0 home draw against Lecce with an unexpected result in Turin last weekend.

Riding their luck at several stages, the Gialloblu even seized a shock lead through Kieran Bowie, but they were unable to hang on for a first-ever Serie A away win over Juventus.

A 1-1 draw did take them two points clear of rock-bottom Pisa, and all that remains is to avoid collecting the wooden spoon later this month.

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

L L L L D D

Como Serie A form:

W D L L W D

Como form (all competitions):

D L L L W D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

While Jayden Addai remains the sole name on Como's injury list, Spanish centre-back Jacobo Ramon must also miss Sunday's game due to suspension.

Marc-Oliver Kempf is his most likely replacement, but few - if any - other changes are expected.

Set to start in attack, Tasos Douvikas and Nico Paz are the Lariani's joint-top league scorers. With 12 goals apiece, they only trail Inter pair Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez in Serie A's Capocannoniere rankings.

Before heading to Stadio Bentegodi, Paz has scored four goals in seven away games this calendar year; the Argentinian star has also struck five times from outside the box this season.

Like Douvikas, Verona's Suat Serdar found the net in October's reverse fixture, but the German midfielder now features on a long absence list.

Daniel Mosquera has undergone knee surgery and top scorer Gift Orban was dropped after a public altercation with a supporter; Hellas are also missing Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cheikh Niasse and Daniel Oyegoke.

In better news for the home side, Nicolas Valentini can return after serving a one-match ban against Juventus.

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Frese; Belghali, Akpa Akpro, Gagliardini, Bernede, Bradaric; Suslov; Bowie

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Carlos, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Diao, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Hellas Verona 0-2 Como

Though they defied expectations to deny Juve last weekend, Verona are still in a sorry state, having only won once at the Bentegodi this season.

That tally will not increase on Sunday, as Como boast a potent attack and are desperate to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.