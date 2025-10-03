Wolves vs. Brighton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wolves will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in North London, and they were undone by a last-minute leveller from the home side.

A tough start to the 2025-26 campaign has seen Vitor Pereira's side pick up just one point from their first six matches of the season, which has left them at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Brighton, meanwhile, currently occupy 10th spot, with the Seagulls collecting eight points from their opening six games of the season.

The visitors will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 victory at Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and looks at the past meetings between the two sides ahead of what is shaping up to be an interesting clash in gameweek seven of the 2025-26 Premier League.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 46

Wolves wins: 9

Draws: 16

Brighton wins: 21

After meeting infrequently during the 20th century, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion have regularly crossed paths since the turn of the millennium, either in the Premier League or the Championship.

There have now been a total of 46 competitive clashes between the Old Gold and the Seagulls, who boast the overall superiority with 21 wins compared to just a paltry nine for Wolves, while 16 other battles have ended honours even.

It was actually Wolves who prevailed in the first two head-to-heads - albeit two that were 10 years apart in 1969 and 1979 - but Brighton responded with a nine-game winning run and have largely had the better of the Old Gold in recent times too.

Indeed, Brighton have avoided losing each of their last seven Premier League contests with Wolves - most recently winning 2-0 at Molineux in May 2025 - although a 2-2 draw in October 2024 no doubt felt like a defeat, as Fabian Hurzeler's men went 2-0 up in the 85th minute before throwing that lead away in the dying embers.

Brighton had triumphed 3-2 in a League Cup clash just a few months beforehand, though, and the South Coast outfit have not been beaten by the Old Gold in the Premier League since December 2021, when Romain Saiss scored the only goal at the Amex.

However, Wolves were victorious in the fifth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup, where Mario Lemina's second-minute strike sent the Molineux men into the quarter-finals, but that 1-0 triumph represents their only success from their last nine battles with Brighton.

Furthermore, Wolves have never beaten the Seagulls by more than two goals, whereas Brighton achieved their most emphatic victory in this fixture to date as recently as April 2023, slaughtering Wanderers 6-0 at home as Pascal Gross, Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav all scored braces.

Last 20 meetings

May 10, 2025: Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Brighton 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2024: Brighton 3-2 Wolves (EFL Cup Third Round)

Feb 28, 2024: Wolves 1-0 Brighton (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Jan 22, 2024: Brighton 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Wolves 1-4 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2023: Brighton 6-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Wolves 2-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2022: Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2021: Brighton 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

May 09, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2021: Brighton 3-3 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 07, 2020: Wolves 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2019: Brighton 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2019: Wolves 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2018: Brighton 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2017: Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Championship)

Oct 18, 2016: Brighton 1-0 Wolves (Championship)

Jan 01, 2016: Brighton 0-1 Wolves (Championship)

Sep 19, 2015: Wolves 0-0 Brighton (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 10, 2025: Wolves 0-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 26, 2024: Brighton 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2024: Brighton 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2023: Wolves 1-4 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 29, 2023: Brighton 6-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2022: Wolves 2-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 30, 2022: Wolves 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2021: Brighton 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

May 09, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2021: Brighton 3-3 Wolves (Premier League)

