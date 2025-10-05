A late goal saw Vitor Pereira's Wolverhampton Wanderers held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League when the two sides met at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season after a late equaliser saw Brighton and Hove Albion snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

In a first half of few chances, the game delivered two decisive minutes that kicked off with Vitor Pereira's dismissal by referee Jarred Gillett after the Old Gold's manager vented his frustrations at some of the officials' decisions.

Immediately after Pereira was sent off, Wolves took the lead with some good fortune when Marshall Munetsi's volley was tipped onto the crossbar by Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, only for the ricochet to hit his back and end up in the net despite his efforts.

At the interval, Fabian Hurzeler made an attacking substitute, bringing on Georginio Rutter for midfielder Carlos Baleba, though the latter did pick up an early yellow card for a foul on Hugo Bueno.

While the attack-minded change was laudable and led to Brighton surpassing their average shot tally in a game this season, it would be fair to say that the visiting frontline remained surprisingly blunt.

However, with a single moment of quality from Stefanos Tzimas and a header from Jan Paul van Hecke, the Seagulls found a leveller late on, denying the hosts what would have been a vital three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Wolves lost their first five top-flight games in 2025-26, and while this stalemate will feel disappointing for the Old Gold, they have now made it three matches unbeaten across all competitions - a drastic improvement.

The hosts led at half time in the Premier League for the first time since their 3-0 win over Leicester City in April, and by conceding late they ended a seven-game winning run when leading at the break.

Result aside, Pereira's men can take heart from their performance on Sunday, and if Jorgen Strand Larsen can stay fit after returning to the starting lineup recently, then they have every chance of staying up given that they remain just three points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

As for Brighton, they had scored 15 goals in the five fixtures leading up to this weekend, and the manager will be concerned that his team were so blunt against the division's bottom club.

On the other hand, as Hurzeler's side push for European qualification this term, the boss will be pleased with his players' ability to score late on, with the Seagulls now having five goals in the final 15 minutes of matches this season - only Liverpool, with six, have netted more.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION HIGHLIGHTS

20th min: Vitor Pereira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) red card



What did Vitor Pereira say here?! The Wolves boss sees red after Carlos Baleba receives a yellow card for this challenge ? pic.twitter.com/sZXwcDZjM6

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

The Wolves manager reacts in frustration to a foul by Baleba on Bueno, and after saying something to the officials, is shown a red card.

It is unclear exactly what was said, but the boss also kicked a ball into the dugout moments earlier, and his dismissal may have been related to that incident.

Bart Verbruggen own-goal vs. Brighton (21st min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion)



Wolves take the lead against Brighton after the ball ricochets in off Bart Verbruggen's back! ? pic.twitter.com/9XGgicFtfc

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

Wolves' Jhon Arias lofts a free kick into the box from deep on the left flank, but the visiting defence fail to clear the ball properly, and Munetsi pounces onto a weak Brighton header to fire a rocket of a volley towards Verbruggen's goal.

The shot stopper gets his hand to the strike and tips it onto the crossbar, but it bounces off of his back and into his own goal.

56th min: Jhon Arias (Wolverhampton Wanderers) big chance missed

The Old Gold work the ball up to Strand Larsen, who holds it up, and after Bueno receives possession, he picks out Arias on the edge of the six-yard box, but the forward hits over from close range.

76th min: Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hit post

The Wolves centre-forward has been dealing with injury this season, but he shows his quality with a great run before striking the woodwork with his attempted near-post finish.

Jan Paul van Hecke goal vs. Wolves (86th min, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion)



The short corner pays off for Brighton and Jan Paul van Hecke finds the leveller against Wolves! ? pic.twitter.com/wN49CvSWZm

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 5, 2025

Yankuba Minteh takes a quick corner on the left-hand side, passing short to Tzimas, who picks out Van Hecke with an excellent cross, and the centre-back powers his header beyond Sam Johnstone and into the bottom-left corner from eight-yards out.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAN PAUL VAN HECKE

In a game of few moments, the centre-back was a solid presence at the back for Brighton and won the most duels (10), before scoring the equaliser that earned his team a point late on.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION MATCH STATS

Possession: Wolverhampton Wanderers 42%-58% Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots: Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-17 Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots on target: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-6 Brighton & Hove Albion

Corners: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-8 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fouls: Wolverhampton Wanderers 13-9 Brighton & Hove Albion

BEST STATS



Brighton have put the ball in their own net more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues. They've scored 12 own goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2022/23 season. ? https://t.co/6SU8fasYdX

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 5, 2025



25 - Wolves have already made 25 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season; through the first seven games of a single campaign, only two sides have ever made more (29 for Man Utd in 2001-02 & 26 for Man City in 2012-13). Tinker. pic.twitter.com/ytErC5Bi6i

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 5, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

After the international break, Wolves will travel to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland in the Premier League on October 18, while Brighton are set to host Newcastle United at the Amex on the same day.



Anthony Nolan Written by

