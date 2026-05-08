Man City injury news: Huge Jokso Gvardiol update, Rodri, Ruben Dias latest from Pep Guardiola before Brentford clash

By Oliver Thomas | 08 May 2026 13:30 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 13:32

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered a hopeful update on the availability of midfielder Rodri ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens have had to cope without the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner for the last three matches, as he has ben nursing a groin injury.

Guardiola’s men beat Burnley (1-0) and Southampton (2-1) in the Premier League and FA Cup semi-final respectively without Rodri, before suffering a major title blow on Monday when they dropped two crucial points in a frantic 3-3 draw with Everton.

The 29-year-old was not pictured during an open first-team training session on Thursday, raising doubts over his fitness ahead of this weekend’s important encounter with European-chasing Brentford.

However, Guardiola refused to rule out the possibility of Rodri making a welcome return to the first-team fold when addressing the media at a press conference on Friday.

Man City vs. Brentford: Hopeful Rodri update provided by Guardiola

Asked for an update on Rodri and how he has dealt without the midfielder, Guardiola said: "We have survived without him for many, many months. He still doesn't feel completely comfortable.

“When he will be ready and fit to come back, we will see this afternoon. Hopefully for tomorrow - he will come back."

On whether Rodri’s absence impacted a 'chaotic' second half in the draw with Everton, the Catalan coach added: "It doesn't depend on him. We give the goals away, but not because Rodri was not there."

If Rodri is not ready to return on Saturday, then Nico Gonzalez could retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside outgoing captain Bernardo Silva.

Nico O’Reilly is another player who could move into midfield, and that would open the door for Rayan Ait-Nouri to be recalled at left-back.

Meanwhile, Man City have been boosted by the news that Josko Gvardiol is back in first-team training for the first time since sustaining a tibial fracture in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on January 4.

Gvardiol, Dias injury boost confirmed by Guardiola before Brentford clash

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Guardiola is hopeful that the Croatia international will feature in some capacity in the final few weeks of the season, while he has also suggested that fellow defender Ruben Dias is nearing a return, after missing the last seven games in all competitions with an ankle problem.

“[Gvardiol is] training and feels good,” said Guardiola. “It’s been many months, last season he was the important player for us with injuries, but the body says enough is enough.

“Hopefully he can help us in the last part of the season and have a good World Cup with Croatia.

“Next season we hope to have him again as he’s an important player, can play different roles so fast and quick. Great to have him back like Ruben [Dias] as well.”

Guardiola was also asked about reports of Gvardiol being in talks with Man City over a new contract, and he replied: "I didn't speak to the sporting director about that. I hope he can stay. It is hard to find a player like him."

It would be a surprise to see Gvardiol selected in Man City’s starting lineup on Saturday, but he could be named on the substitutes’ bench against Brentford.

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and will move to within two points of title rivals Arsenal at the summit if they beat the Bees on home soil, before the Gunners travel to West Ham United on Sunday.