Man United transfer news: Red Devils in talks over deal for West Ham star for the last "four to six weeks"

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 13:54 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 13:56

Manchester United have reportedly been in discussions over a summer deal for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes for the last "four to six weeks".

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer for the Hammers during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 39 occasions in all competitions, scoring five times and registering four assists.

Man United could sign as many as three new central midfielders this summer, with Casemiro set to leave on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to move on.

Fernandes continues to be heavily linked with a switch to the 20-time English champions.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United are keen to bring in the Portugal international, although a transfer is only likely if West Ham are relegated from the Premier League.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United 'in discussions' over summer deal for Fernandes

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, one point behind 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur with three games left to play.

"With Mateus Fernandes, if you've followed the show over the last few months, you'll have already heard me say he's a Manchester United target. That was backed up last week by several media outlets - nothing new," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"Man Utd have been in talks with the player's side for, I'm told, four to six weeks, and they are to establish terms to see whether the player is open, and he is, and contingent on whether West Ham go down or stay up.

"If they stay up, the deal will likely be off the table, at least without significantly overpaying, because West Ham will fight to keep, and West Ham sources even say they'll sit down with the player and they'll look to give him improved terms.

© Imago / Visionhaus

West Ham are expected to lose Fernandes if they are relegated from the Premier League

"If they go down it gets interesting, because the player doesn't want to be in the Championship. Still, a payment would be needed of more than what West Ham paid, which, to my knowledge, was £38m and £4m in add-ons.

"If you've got a £70m budget, maybe £75m, for each midfielder, Mateus Fernandes is going to be cheaper than some of the other names, maybe giving extra shifted budget towards a midfielder approaching £100m."

Fernandes started his professional career at Sporting Lisbon before making the move to Southampton in 2024, representing the Saints on 46 occasions in all competitions before leaving for West Ham in the summer of 2025.

The midfielder made his Portugal debut against the USA in April, and there is a chance that he could be named in Roberto Martinez's squad for the 2026 World Cup.