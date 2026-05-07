Bournemouth lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Eli Junior Kroupi chases record

By Ben Knapton | 07 May 2026 07:20 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 07:31

Bournemouth hotshot Eli Junior Kroupi could set a new all-time Premier League record when the Cherries take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The 19-year-old scored for the fourth time in five games during last weekend's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and he now sits on 12 goals for the top-flight season.

By dispatching a penalty against Palace, Kroupi equalled the record for the most goals scored by a teenager in their first Premier League season, matching Robbie Keane's total from 1999-00.

One more strike on Saturday will therefore see Kroupi enter a league of his own, and the 2006-born prospect should continue as part of an untouched attacking quartet.

Fellow 19-year-old Rayan also got in on the act against Palace with his fourth goal of the Premier League season, as the Brazilian continues to fill Antoine Semenyo's boots effectively.

Lewis Cook might be in with a slim chance of recovering from a thigh injury in time for the weekend, but Tyler Adams and Alex Scott should be retained in midfield regardless.

Andoni Iraola also has no need to alter the defensive quartet of Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Adrien Truffert and Marcos Senesi, the latter of whom continues to be heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Bournemouth