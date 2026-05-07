Preview: Blooming vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 07 May 2026 00:43 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 00:44

Bragantino journey to the Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera in Santa Cruz de la Sierra to face Blooming in the fourth round of Group H of the Copa Sudamericana on Friday morning.

With just three points from a possible nine, Massa Bruta need a win to keep realistic qualification hopes alive, while Blooming sit rock-bottom in the table with one point and will be hoping to kickstart their turnaround to remain in contention for a spot in the knockout stages.

Match preview

Group H of the 2026 Sudamericana became clearer after matchday three, with River Plate sitting top of the standings with seven points, one above Carabobo in second place, while Red Bull Bragantino sits third in the table with three points from a possible nine, making this weekend’s tie decisive in their push for a spot in the knockout stages.

The Sao Paulo outfit have struggled for consistency on the continental scene, losing two of their three matches so far, with a 3-2 victory over Blooming at the Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid in April’s reverse fixture being the exception.

Back home, the Massa Bruta have enjoyed a decent run of results in the Campeonato Brasileirao Serie A, picking up six wins from their 14 matches so far, including a 2-1 victory over Chapecoense on Sunday to climb into seventh place in the standings.

Last weekend's victory over Chapecoense saw Brigantino's run of three consecutive matches without a win in all competitions come to an end, and Vagner Mancini’s men will look to build on that result as they look to turn their fortunes around in the Sudamericana.

Like the visitors, Blooming have experienced a contrast in the league and on the continental scene, with Mauricio Soria’s men sitting sixth in the Bolivian top flight, having picked up eight points from their first five matches to start the new campaign.

La Academia are yet to taste victory in the Sudamericana and sit rock-bottom in the table, having kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Argentine outfit River Plate on April 9, before suffering back-to-back defeats against Bragantino and Carabao.

While Blooming have been decent in attack, netting three goals across the three matches in Group H, their struggles have come at the back, where they have shipped six goals so far and are without a clean sheet in seven games across all competitions since a 5-0 win against Guabira on April 4.

After three consecutive games on the road, failing to taste victory across the three outings, home comfort awaits the Bolivian outfit, who have picked up two wins and one draw from their last three games at the Estadio Ramon Tahuichi and are unbeaten in six of their seven matches since the start of March.

Blooming Copa Sudamericana form:

D

L

L

Blooming form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

D

Bragantino Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

L

Bragantino form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Blooming will take to the pitch without key midfielder Matias Abisab, who is suspended after being sent off against Carabobo last Thursday, with Danny Bejarano expected to get the nod at the centre of the park.

The main positive news is the return of 29-year-old defender Diago Gimenez, who is available for selection after missing the defeat against Carabobo due to suspension.

At the attacking end of the pitch, Blooming are expected to field the partnership of Bayron Garces and Anthony Vasquez, with Roberto Hinojosa given more freedom to create from the flanks.

As for Red Bull Bragantino, the main absence is Alix Vinicius, who is suspended following his sending off against River Plate last Friday, and his absence should see Pedro Henrique and Gustavo Marques partner at the back, with Ignacio Sosa returning to the fray after serving a suspension.

On the injury front, Guzman Rodriguez, Davi Gomes, Fabricio and Vanderlan have all been sidelined, while Agustin Sant'Anna continues his long road to full fitness after picking up a hamstring injury.

Isidro Pitta netted twice in the 3-2 victory over Blooming back in April, including the winner in stoppage time, and the 26-year-old striker will look to deliver the goods once again.

Blooming possible starting lineup:

Uraezana; Vila, Gimenez, Valverde; Enoumba, Bejarano, Villarroel, Hinojosa, Villarroel; Garces, Vasquez

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Hurtado, Henrique, Marques, Capixaba; Girotto, Fernandes; Barbosa, Herrera, Sasha; Pitta

We say: Blooming 1-2 Bragantino

Despite finishing the tie one man down, Bragantino showed the mettle to see out a 3-2 victory against Blooming in February, and the Argentine outfit are expected to take a more aggressive approach in front of their home supporters on Friday.

Under pressure from the risk of elimination, Bragantino will count on Isidro Pitta’s impressive form, following his stellar display in the reverse fixture, and while we expect Blooming to put up a fight, we fancy the Massa Bruta growing strong as the game progresses to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.