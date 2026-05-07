Fulham vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League fixture

By Ben Knapton | 07 May 2026 08:24 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 08:24

Still in contention for a historic Champions League qualification, Bournemouth head to the English capital to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, in gameweek 36 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The Cherries have never taken part in any form of European competition before, but thanks to their astonishing 15-game unbeaten run, Andoni Iraola's men are sixth in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the top five.

Victory at Craven Cottage would therefore keep Bournemouth's Champions League chances alive that little bit longer, and their current sixth-placed ranking would suffice if Aston Villa finish in the top five and also win the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Fulham's 3-0 loss to London rivals Arsenal last weekend has left Marco Silva's side in the bottom half of the table, but the hosts are still in the European mix, sitting just three points off the top seven.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Fulham and Bournemouth ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 42

Bournemouth wins: 17

Draws: 13

Fulham wins: 12

Not until 2018 did Bournemouth and Fulham finally meet in the top flight of English football, but the two clubs had contested plenty of lower-league meetings before then and have now crossed paths 42 times in all tournaments.

The head-to-head record is about as even as one might presume, as the Cherries have beaten the Cottagers 17 times down the years while suffering 12 defeats, and another 13 contests have ended in a share of the spoils.

Bournemouth's 17th and most recent success in this fixture came in October 2025, when they staged a late turnaround to seal a 3-1 victory at the Vitallity Stadium, thanks to Antoine Semenyo's brace and Justin Kluivert's long-range stunner.

Andoni Iraola's men also showed grit and determination in their last visit to Craven Cottage in December 2024, fighting back from a goal down on two occasions to claim a 2-2 draw as Dango Ouattara struck a last-gasp leveller in the 89th minute.

The Cherries were also victorious against Fulham in both of their top-flight clashes in 2023, but Marco Silva's side got the better of Bournemouth 3-1 at Craven Cottage in February 2024, where Rodrigo Muniz was at the double.

That victory is just one of two that Fulham have attained in their last 17 matches with Bournemouth, though, having endured a seven-match winless run against the South Coast side between 1997 and 2018, including a humiliating 5-1 home loss in the Championship in 2015.

In contrast, Fulham have to go all the way back to 1962 for the last time they beat Bournemouth by a four-goal margin, and the Cherries boast the biggest victory in this fixture to date, demolishing the Cottagers 5-0 in a 1929 Third Division South fixture.

Last 20 meetings

Oct 03, 2025: Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2025: Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2024: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2024: Fulham 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 15, 2022: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2022: Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Dec 03, 2021: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Apr 20, 2019: Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2018: Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2015: Fulham 1-5 Bournemouth (Championship)

Dec 26, 2014: Bournemouth 2-0 Fulham (Championship)

Mar 02, 1999: Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham (Second Division)

Aug 29, 1998: Fulham 0-0 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Feb 24, 1998: Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Oct 18, 1997: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham (Second Division)

Jan 22, 1994: Bournemouth 1-3 Fulham (Second Division)

Oct 09, 1993: Fulham 0-2 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Mar 02, 1993: Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth (Second Division)

Last nine Premier League meetings

Oct 03, 2025: Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2025: Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2024: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2024: Fulham 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2023: Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2023: Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 15, 2022: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2019: Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 27, 2018: Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)