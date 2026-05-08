Preview: Real Oviedo vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 14:28 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 14:33

Real Oviedo will be aiming to keep their slender survival hopes alive when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Getafe on Sunday evening.

The hosts are rock bottom of the La Liga table, 11 points behind 17th-placed Sevilla, while Getafe are seventh and chasing European qualification for the 2026-27 campaign.

Match preview

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for Oviedo back at this level, with a record of six wins, 10 draws and 18 defeats from 34 matches leaving them bottom of the table on 28 points, 11 points from the safety of 17th with only four games left.

Oviedo's relegation could be officially confirmed this weekend, with 17th-placed Sevilla in action against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues won three of their four league matches between March 14 and April 12 to leave their supporters dreaming of an unlikely escape, but just one point from their last three matches has ended any realistic hope of avoiding relegation.

Guillermo Almada's side will enter this game off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Real Betis, while they lost 2-1 against Elche in their last fixture in front of their own supporters.

Oviedo have the worst home record in La Liga this season, only picking up 18 points from 17 matches, while Getafe have the sixth-best away record in Spain's top flight this term.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe will enter this match off the back of successive losses to Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, and the capital side have actually been beaten in three of their last four La Liga fixtures.

However, a solid campaign has left Jose Bordalas' side in seventh spot in the table, level on points with eighth-placed Athletic Bilbao and three points behind Celta Vigo in sixth.

Europa League qualification is a possibility for Getafe late in the campaign, but securing Conference League action would also go down as a major positive for the Deep Blue Ones.

Getafe have only actually faced Oviedo on five previous occasions throughout history, recording three wins in the process, including a 2-0 success in the reverse game earlier this season.

However, Oviedo recorded a 2-1 victory in the last meeting between the two sides at Estadio Carlos Tartiere, with that fixture taking place in the Segunda Division in February 2017.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

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Getafe La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Oviedo will be without the services of Leander Dendoncker through injury, while Brandon Domingues and Ovie Ejaria both require late fitness tests.

Federico Vinas has enjoyed a strong season for the basement side, finding the back of the net on nine occasions, and the 27-year-old will continue through the middle on Sunday.

There is also expected to be a spot in the middle of the Oviedo defence for Eric Bailly, while Santi Cazorla will again be hoping to be involved at some stage of the contest.

As for Getafe, Martin Satriano is a doubt, but the visitors will be boosted by the returns of Zaid Romero and Mario Martin, who are available again following suspensions.

The capital outfit struggled in the final third of the field against Rayo Vallecano last time out, and it is likely that Adrian Liso will be pushed forward into a more attacking role here.

Martin's return to the squad and indeed the XI could come as a direct replacement for Satriano, should the forward fail a late fitness test ahead of the contest.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Bailly, Costas, Lopez; Colombatto, Sibo; Chaira, Reina, Fernandez; Vinas

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Martin, Arambarri, Iglesias; Milla; Liso, Vazquez

We say: Real Oviedo 1-2 Getafe

Real Oviedo's relegation back to the Segunda Division is expected to be confirmed this weekend, with Getafe potentially picking up a vital win in their pursuit of European qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.