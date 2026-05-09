Team News: Burnley vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 09 May 2026 14:00

Aston Villa travel to Burnley to face the relegated hosts at Turf Moor in Sunday's Premier League clash, aiming to all but secure their top-five berth.

Unai Emery's side head into the game fresh from a record-breaking midweek victory to reach the Europa League final, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (heel), Jordan Beyer (hamstring)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Humphreys, Laurent, Ward-Prowse; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Amadou Onana (calf), Alysson (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; Sancho, Barkley, Rogers; Abraham