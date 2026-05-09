Team News: Burnley vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa travel to Burnley to face the relegated hosts at Turf Moor in Sunday's Premier League clash, aiming to all but secure their top-five berth.
Unai Emery's side head into the game fresh from a record-breaking midweek victory to reach the Europa League final, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
BURNLEY VS. ASTON VILLA
BURNLEY
Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (heel), Jordan Beyer (hamstring)
Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (heel)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Humphreys, Laurent, Ward-Prowse; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony
ASTON VILLA
Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Amadou Onana (calf), Alysson (groin)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Bogarde, Tielemans; Sancho, Barkley, Rogers; Abraham