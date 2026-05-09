Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 14:00

Before bouncing into a Conference League final, Crystal Palace can secure Premier League safety at home to Everton on Sunday.

The Eagles are 15th in the Premier League table with 43 points, five places and five points worse off than their visitors, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Borna Sosa (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Evann Guessand (knee), Cheick Doucoure (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Cardines; Johnson, Devenny; Strand Larsen

EVERTON

Out: Idrissa Gueye (unspecified), Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry