Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Before bouncing into a Conference League final, Crystal Palace can secure Premier League safety at home to Everton on Sunday.
The Eagles are 15th in the Premier League table with 43 points, five places and five points worse off than their visitors, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
CRYSTAL PALACE vs. EVERTON
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Borna Sosa (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Evann Guessand (knee), Cheick Doucoure (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Cardines; Johnson, Devenny; Strand Larsen
EVERTON
Out: Idrissa Gueye (unspecified), Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Iroegbunam; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry