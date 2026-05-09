Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 13:39 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 13:40

Nottingham Forest will welcome Newcastle United to the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently 16th in the Premier League table, six points outside of the relegation zone, while Newcastle are 13th, nine points clear of the bottom three.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle being played?

Forest will welcome Newcastle to their home ground, the City Ground.

Newcastle have lost just one of their 15 Premier League games against Forest, recording 11 wins in the process, showing their dominance in this fixture.

The last match between the two sides at the City Ground took place in November 2024, with Newcastle recording a 3-1 victory.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.35pm and run until 11.45pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle: What's the story?

Forest will enter the match off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, which saw them eliminated from the tournament.

Vitor Pereira's side are now focused on avoiding relegation from the Premier League, and they are in a strong position, sitting 16th, six points above the bottom three.

Forest have been victorious in each of their last three Premier League matches, and they will be welcoming a Newcastle side that have had an underwhelming season.

Newcastle are down in 13th, nine points above the bottom three, while they are six points off seventh-placed Brentford, so the Magpies still have an outside chance of a European finish.

Eddie Howe's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, which proved to be their first league success since the middle of March.