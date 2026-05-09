Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United: Vitor Pereira's side bidding to end two historical Premier League streaks

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 10:59

Nottingham Forest will be bidding to end two historical Premier League streaks against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees are currently reeling from their 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final earlier this week.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a European final, Vitor Pereira and his squad must now focus on trying to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Forest begin the weekend sitting in 16th position in the Premier League table, six points above West Ham United with three matches remaining.

Although Forest realistically require just one win to guarantee survival, they would be ending two historical runs if they were to prevail against the Magpies at the City Ground.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Forest bidding to end Newcastle streaks

Not only have Forest only won one of their 15 Premier League fixtures versus Newcastle, they are yet to beat them at the City Ground in seven attempts.

Newcastle boast a record of four victories and three draws at Forest's East Midlands home, with seven away matches the most that they have faced against a single opponent without losing.

Furthermore, it is the most home games that Forest have played in the Premier League without beating a specific opponent.

Newcastle have won their last four Premier League games at the City Ground. However, they have never posted five successive away triumphs against the same opponent in the top flight.

On a more positive note, Forest will be attempting to score 3+ goals in four consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since 1995.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United Premier League match preview