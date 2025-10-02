Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs head into this contest after drawing three of their last four matches in all competitions, most recently coming from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw against Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Leeds, meanwhile, were denied a second successive Premier League victory last weekend as they conceded a 93rd-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth on home soil

Ahead of Saturday's fixture, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Leeds and Tottenham.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 103

Leeds United wins: 33

Draws: 29

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 41

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other a total of 103 times across all competitions, with Spurs leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 41 wins to the Whites' 33, while 29 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

October 1924 was the very first time these two clubs locked horns, with Leeds claiming a narrow 1-0 home win in the old Division One, before Spurs responded with 2-1 and 3-1 home victories in their next two encounters

Leeds and Tottenham regularly butted heads in Division One over the years and there was very little to separate them both. Indeed, Spurs celebrated 24 victories up until the early 1990s, just four more than the Whites managed (20), while there were also 20 draws registered between the two sides.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Leeds and Tottenham have played against each other 30 times in total and the Whites have won 11 of those (D6 L13), including an emphatic 5-0 home victory in August 1992 when Eric Cantona scored a superb hat-trick - this result represents the biggest winning margin by either club in this fixture.

Leeds enjoyed a six-game winning run against Tottenham between 1999 and 2001, scoring 13 goals in the process, but the tables have since turned in Spurs' favour, as they have come out on top in nine of the last 11 Premier League meetings, scoring two or more goals in eight of those.

The Whites most recently beat Spurs 3-1 at Elland Road in May 2021 under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, but Tottenham have since won each of the last four league meetings by an aggregate score of 14-5.

Outside of league football, Leeds and Tottenham have never been drawn against each other in the EFL Cup, but they have locked horns in six FA Cup ties, with Spurs winning four of those (including three via a replay) and Leeds winning two.

Previous meetings

May 28, 2023: Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2022: Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Nov 21, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

May 08, 2021: Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2013: Leeds United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup)

Jan 10, 2004: Leeds United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Aug 23, 2003: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 12, 2003: Leeds United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Nov 24, 2002: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2002: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Nov 04, 2001: Leeds United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2001: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 30, 2000: Leeds United 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2000: Leeds United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Aug 28, 1999: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 10, 1999: Leeds United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

Sep 26, 1998: Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 Leeds United (Premier League)

Mar 04, 1998: Leeds United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

