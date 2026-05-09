Liverpool vs. Chelsea lineups confirmed as major Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Levi Colwill decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 11:18 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 11:30

Liverpool and Chelsea have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's early Premier League kickoff at Anfield.

The Reds could secure Champions League football with a win against the Blues if Bournemouth then drop points at Fulham later in the day, and Arne Slot has made three changes to his starting XI from the 3-2 loss at Manchester United.

The big news from the Liverpool camp is no Florian Wirtz, who misses out due to illness, so Rio Ngumoha will start against his former youth club on the left wing.

Alexander Isak is back in the squad following a groin injury, but the Sweden international is only fit enough for a place on the bench, so Cody Gakpo will lead the line for the reigning champions.

Slot has also made two alterations in defence, where Milos Kerkez has replaced Andrew Robertson at right-back, while Giorgi Mamardashvili has recovered from a knee injury and replaces Freddie Woodman in goal.

Ibrahima Konate starts in defence after missing training earlier this week due to a personal matter, and Curtis Jones is expected to continue at right-back.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea lineups: Levi Colwill starts in defence-heavy Blues side

© Imago

On Chelsea's end, interim manager Calum McFarlane has made five changes to the team that started Monday's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest - some forced, some unenforced.

The Blues are missing almost all of their wide attacking options for Saturday's game, as Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho, Jesse Derry, Jamie Gittens, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Estevao Willian are all unavailable.

As a result, McFarlane has seemingly switched to a 3-4-2-1 system, with Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella operating as wing-backs behind a front three of Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro.

The visiting manager has also deployed an entirely new-look back three, as Levi Colwill starts his first Premier League game of the season alongside the recalled Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah have dropped out alongside Romeo Lavia - replaced in midfield by Andrey Santos - and the injured Robert Sanchez, who makes way for Filip Jorgensen.

Reece James has to make do with a spot on the bench again, while 17-year-old wingers Mathis Eboue and Ryan Kavuma-McQueen are part of the matchday squad.

Liverpool starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Gakpo

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Morrison, Ndiaye, Wright

Chelsea starting lineup: Jorgensen; Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Santos, Cucurella; Fernandez; Palmer, Pedro

Subs: Slonina, James, Acheampong, Tosin, Chalobah, Lavia, Eboue, Kavuma-McQueen, Delap