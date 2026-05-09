Liverpool transfer news: Virgil van Dijk 'ready to leave' as top-flight champions 'plan approach'

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 09:17

Virgil van Dijk is 'ready to leave' Liverpool during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The legendary centre-back is currently preparing for Saturday's Premier League fixture with Chelsea, where a win would guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.

However, Van Dijk has been part of a Liverpool squad that have struggled for form and consistency throughout 2025-26, subsequently failing to defend their Premier League title.

Last month, it was revealed that Mohamed Salah would be departing Anfield at the end of the season, the Egyptian superstar bringing an end to an era on Merseyside.

As per Fotomac, there is the possibility of Van Dijk following his long-term Liverpool teammate out of the exit door.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Turkish giants interested in Van Dijk

The report alleges that Galatasaray have the Netherlands international at the 'top of its list' ahead of the transfer market reopening in June.

Furthermore, the report goes as far as saying that the 34-year-old is 'planning' on leaving Liverpool this summer.

Van Dijk is also said to be making the switch to Turkish to represent Galatasaray, who need one win from their remaining two matches to finish top of the Super Lig table.

Although Van Dijk has a contract in place until 2027, it is claimed that he hopes to be handed a free transfer, like Liverpool have agreed with Salah.

With Galatasaray having played host to Liverpool on two occasions during 2025-26, Van Dijk is no stranger to playing at Rams Park.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Will Van Dijk follow Salah out of Liverpool?

Turning 35 years of age in July, it is clear that Van Dijk is at the back end of his Liverpool career.

The current focus is securing Champions League qualification and then representing Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup.

Given the level of respect that Van Dijk commands at Anfield, club officials may be prepared to accept his wishes, should it prove correct that he wants a new challenge.

On the flip side, Liverpool are lacking centre-back depth. It is yet to be confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is signing a new contract, Joe Gomez struggles to play several matches in succession and Giovanni Leoni will not be rushed back after a serious knee injury.

Therefore, Liverpool chiefs may ask Van Dijk - who will be starting his 53rd game of the season on Saturday - for one more year.