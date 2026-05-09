Tottenham lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as James Maddison call made

By Ben Knapton | 09 May 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 10:19

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison could be in line for his first minutes of the season when the Lilywhites welcome Leeds United for Monday's crucial Premier League fixture.

The 29-year-old has been an unused substitute in each of Spurs' last two Premier League games after recovering from an ACL injury, and head coach Roberto De Zerbi talked him up in Thursday's pre-game press conference.

However, while De Zerbi claimed that he was "thinking" about using Maddison, he urged caution given the Englishman's lengthy layoff, so any minutes on Monday would certainly come in a late cameo.

Instead, Conor Gallagher should continue in the number 10 role after opening the scoring in last weekend's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, before Richarlison headed home his 10th league goal of the season.

The Brazilian was forced off injured late on at Villa Park, but he was not name-checked in De Zerbi's press conference, so he should be fine to spearhead an unchanged front four.

Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel are shoo-ins out wide given Spurs' injury woes, but ex-Leeds youngster Archie Gray will likely be denied a start against his old club as Rodrigo Bentancur and Joao Palhinha continue in the middle.

First-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is still not ready to return from hernia surgery, so Antonin Kinsky will continue in between the sticks behind an identical back four.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up against Tottenham

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Tottenham vs. Leeds: