Brazil World Cup squad: Lionel Messi urges Carlo Ancelotti to include Neymar in 26-man group

By Darren Plant | 09 May 2026 09:44

Lionel Messi has called on Neymar to be selected in Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The two legendary attackers are no strangers to each other having been teammates at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

However, at 38 and 34 years of age, the pair are at the back end of their careers, and the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico will realistically be their last chance to represent their nations on the biggest stage.

While Messi is in line to be included in Argentina's squad, Neymar has not played for Brazil since October 2023.

Nevertheless, speaking to Pollo Alvarez on his Lo del Pollo show, Messi has talked up the need for Neymar to be handed a surprise call-up by Carlo Ancelotti.

© Imago

"We want the best players there"

Although Messi acknowledged that he was speaking on the behalf of his friend, the Inter Miami star says that Neymar remains as one of the "best players" in the world.

Messi said: "We want the best players to be there [at the World Cup] and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them.

"It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football. I hope he can be there, but I can't be objective, because he always has to be there.

"I can't be objective. Neymar is a friend . Obviously, I'd love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is. And I hope he can be there."

© Imago / ActionPictures

Will Ancelotti consider Neymar Brazil call-up?

When Ancelotti has never selected Neymar since becoming Brazil manager in May 2025, it feels highly unlikely that he will change his approach to the situation.

As far as Neymar is concerned, the 128-cap international and Brazil's all-time top goalscorer has put together respectable numbers for Santos in 2026.

Five goals and three assists have come from 12 appearances, but he has been absent from their last two league squads.

Injuries have hindered his progress since the back end of last year, and that is something that Ancelotti will no doubt take into consideration.

At this point, it would take injuries to key Brazil players for Neymar to return to the international stage.