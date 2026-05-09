Preview: Coritiba vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 09 May 2026 06:59

Coritiba welcome Internacional to Couto Pereira on Saturday, May 9, 2026, for their Campeonato Brasileiro Round 15 encounter, with the hosts occupying seventh place on 19 points but coming into the fixture under mounting pressure after back-to-back defeats, including a heavy 4-1 loss to Vitoria in their most recent outing.

Internacional, meanwhile, head into the contest on the back of a 2-0 victory over Fluminense that lifted them out of the relegation zone and up to 12th place with 17 points, as the visitors aim to maintain their resurgence and continue their impressive away form ahead of the World Cup break.

Match preview

Coritiba have displayed two contrasting versions of themselves this season, proving efficient and competitive away from home with notable victories over Mirassol, Corinthians and Botafogo, with the majority of their 19 league points collected on the road.

At Couto Pereira, however, the situation has been far less convincing, with the hosts recording only two wins, two draws and two defeats at home, while their performances in Curitiba have often lacked the intensity and attacking fluidity expected in front of their own supporters.

The heavy 4-1 defeat to Vitoria at the Barradao last weekend highlighted one of Coritiba’s major weaknesses this season, as Tiago Coser’s dismissal after 25 minutes left the side with ten men for most of the match and ultimately stripped them of control.

In addition to the setback against Vitoria, Coritiba have been handed further problems ahead of this fixture, with Tiago Coser suspended following his red card and Thiago Santos also unavailable after accumulating his third yellow card, forcing Fernando Seabra into changes in key areas of the team.

The numbers also underline Coritiba’s inconsistency, with the side conceding the opening goal in seven of their 14 league matches so far and failing to recover in each of the three home games in which they have fallen behind.

Seabra’s team appear more comfortable operating under pressure and in transition-based situations, where they can defend deep and attack quickly down the flanks, but when tasked with controlling possession and dictating matches, their attacking limitations become more visible.

Coritiba are nevertheless boosted by the return of Breno Lopes, whose comeback represents a significant positive for the hosts, with the club’s marquee signing having scored five goals in 11 Brasileirao appearances before missing the defeat to Vitoria through suspension, a game in which his absence was clearly felt in attack.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional travel to Curitiba in improved spirits after their 2-0 victory over Fluminense lifted them out of the relegation zone and further reinforced the ideas implemented by Paulo Pezzolano, while a rotated side also secured the Recopa Gaucha in Pelotas during midweek thanks to Rafael Borre’s stoppage-time winner.

Pezzolano’s side have developed a style built around width and quick transitions, with Bernabei emerging as a key attacking outlet after contributing six goals this season, a tally that surpasses several forwards in the squad, while his influence was particularly evident against Fluminense on the left flank.

Internacional’s away form has also been more reliable than their performances at the Beira-Rio, with the visitors winning two, drawing three and losing only one of their six away league fixtures so far, collecting nine of their 17 points on the road ahead of this encounter.

The match carries considerable importance for both teams in the standings, with Coritiba desperate to avoid a third straight defeat and ease mounting pressure before the World Cup break, while Internacional are aiming to build momentum following the win over Fluminense and establish greater consistency under Pezzolano.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

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Coritiba form (all competitions):

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Internacional Brasileiro form:

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Internacional form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Coritiba will be without suspended duo Tiago Coser and Thiago Santos following the defeat to Vitoria, though Fernando Seabra is boosted by the return of Jacy Maranhao, Bruno Melo and Breno Lopes after all three served suspensions in the previous round.

The hosts continue to deal with several injury concerns, with goalkeeper Pedro Morisco still recovering from shoulder surgery and unlikely to return before the World Cup break, while Keno remains sidelined with a thigh injury, Rodrigo Rodrigues continues his long rehabilitation from a serious injury expected to keep him out until 2027, and reserve goalkeeper Benassi is unavailable after fracturing his big toe, leaving Pedro Rangel set to continue between the posts alongside Breno Lopes and Lucas Ronier in attack.

Internacional could welcome Sergio Rochet back into contention after the Uruguayan resumed ball work in training following a calf strain suffered in mid-April, although Anthoni is expected to keep his place in goal, while Gabriel Mercado remains unavailable with a right adductor injury and Alan Rodríguez continues his recovery from a partial plantar fascia tear.

Alan Patrick featured in the Recopa Gaucha final and is available once again for Pezzolano, while Rafael Borre arrives with renewed confidence after ending a goal drought of more than two months with the decisive stoppage-time strike in Pelotas, as he competes with Alerrandro for a place in the starting line-up.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Tinga, Maicon, Jacy, Melo; Gomez, Paulista, Josue; Ronier, Lopes, Rocha

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Gomes, Torres, Gabriel, Bernabei; Villagra, Henrique; Vitinho, Allex, Johan Carbonero; Alerrandro

We say: Coritiba 1-1 Internacional

Coritiba head into the match under pressure and weakened by important absences, with the suspensions of Thiago Santos and Tiago Cóser reducing both defensive protection in midfield and recovery pace at the back in areas that have already looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

Internacional, meanwhile, have continued to struggle for attacking consistency away from home, scoring only five goals on their travels in the Brasileirão and often relying on moments of individual quality rather than sustained attacking cohesion, making a tightly contested draw appear the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.