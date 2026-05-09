Preview: Telstar vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 09 May 2026 01:31

Telstar will welcome already relegated Heracles Almelo to the BUKO Stadion on Sunday during the penultimate weekend of the Eredivisie season.

Although both sides have endured difficult campaigns, the atmosphere surrounding the two clubs is vastly different, with Telstar still fighting for survival as they remain above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Match preview

Telstar remain locked near the bottom of the Eredivisie table, but there have at least been encouraging signs of resistance in Velsen-Zuid, with Anthony Correia’s side showing greater attacking intent in recent weeks and arriving for this fixture after earning a respectable draw away at NEC Nijmegen.

The White Lions have scored nine goals across their last six league matches, while the creative influence of Jeff Hardeveld has become increasingly important during the closing stretch of the campaign.

Correia’s men arguably produced their most impressive performance of the season last Wednesday when they thrashed Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, securing only their seventh Eredivisie victory of the campaign, with four of those wins coming since the turn of the year.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at NEC ensured Telstar maintained a six-point cushion over 17th-placed NAC Breda, leaving them all but certain to avoid automatic relegation to the Eerste Divisie, although sitting level on points with Volendam means they must still navigate the relegation playoffs to preserve their top-flight status.

Although their overall home form has remained inconsistent, recent improvements at BUKO Stadion have helped create breathing space above the relegation zone, with Correia’s side winning two of their last three home league matches.

Historically, however, this fixture has not favoured Telstar, who remain without a home victory over Heracles Almelo in Eredivisie competition, while the reverse meeting earlier this season ended in a draw.

© Iconsport / ANP

Heracles Almelo arrive carrying the disappointment of confirmed relegation after last weekend’s defeat to PEC Zwolle mathematically ended their stay in the Eredivisie following a season dominated by defensive instability, disciplinary problems and a persistent inability to collect points away from home.

The statistics underline the scale of the visitors’ struggles, with Heracles losing more matches than any other side in the Eredivisie this season while also possessing one of the league’s weakest away records after conceding nearly three goals per game on the road.

Confidence has visibly drained from Ernest Faber’s side during a run of four consecutive defeats, although the club will hope to respond quickly after previously securing promotion back to the Eredivisie at the first attempt following relegation in 2022.

Defensive frailties have continued to define their season, with Heracles conceding 80 league goals so far, at least 14 more than PEC Zwolle, who themselves have allowed 66 goals this campaign.

With relegation already confirmed and little left to play for, Heracles may now approach the final matches with greater freedom, although their attacking struggles remain a concern after failing to score in each of their last three outings.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

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Heracles Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago

Telstar suffered two fresh injury concerns during last weekend’s hard-fought draw at NEC Nijmegen, with midfielder Tyrone Owusu forced off after 52 minutes while Tyrese Noslin was also substituted during the second half because of a suspected injury problem.

Nokkvi Thorisson has not featured for Telstar since early April, and the club’s medical staff continue to assess the Icelandic winger ahead of the final two matches of the season.

Heracles, meanwhile, have been weakened further by the suspensions of Sem Scheperman and Alec Van Hoorenbeeck, removing additional defensive stability from an already fragile back line.

Fabian de Keijzer remains sidelined with a hip injury alongside Mike te Wierik, who is unavailable because of an ankle problem, while De Keijzer has not featured since January.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Nwankwo, Koswal, Bakker; Seedorf, Offerhaus, Hatenboer, Hardeveld; Hetli, Brouwer, Van Duijn

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Kust, Cestic, Mirani, Benita; Zamburek, Ahlstrand; Gilst, Ould-Chikh, Engels; Kulenovic

We say: Telstar 1-0 Heracles

Although Telstar have historically struggled in this fixture and remain without a home victory over Heracles in Eredivisie competition, current momentum strongly favours the hosts heading into Sunday’s encounter.

Heracles arrive burdened by the disappointment of confirmed relegation following last weekend’s defeat to PEC Zwolle, and considering their consistently poor performances throughout the season, it is difficult to see the visitors producing enough quality to leave BUKO Stadion with a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.