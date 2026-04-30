Preview: NEC vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 30 Apr 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 10:17

In a game with significance at both ends of the Eredivisie table, an out-of-sorts NEC host Telstar at Stadion de Goffert on Saturday evening.

The hosts have struggled in recent weeks and need to return to winning ways to strengthen their Champions League bid, while the visitors are battling to escape the bottom three.

Match preview

On course for a first-ever top-three finish, NEC have enjoyed a superb campaign, but the final stretch of 2025-26 is threatening to dampen what has largely been a jubilant mood in Nijmegen.

Dick Schreuder’s men were recently thrashed 5-1 by AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Beker final, denying them a maiden cup title, and they have now drawn both of their league games on either side of the April 19 horror show after a 1-1 stalemate against Twente last time out.

Dropped points in consecutive Eredivisie outings have opened the door for Ajax and Twente to close in, with the Eniesee now at risk of slipping to fifth should they fail to win their upcoming affair.

NEC are winless in their last three meetings with Telstar, although this weekend's clash is only the second top-flight encounter between the teams since 1978, after a 2-2 draw in December’s reverse fixture.

Saturday's hosts have only gone four matches without a win once this term, and a return to home turf—where they average 2.5 goals per league game—after a three-week absence could be just what is needed to get back on track.

© Imago

Back among the Dutch elite after nearly 50 years away, Telstar have understandably found the step up challenging, with their Eredivisie status still hanging in the balance heading into the final three matches.

Anthony Correia’s men produced arguably their most impressive win of the campaign with a 4-1 demolition of Sparta Rotterdam on Wednesday, marking only their seventh league victory - four of which have come since the turn of the year.

Now five points clear of Breda, De Witte Leeuwen are all but certain to avoid automatic demotion to the Eerste Divisie, but sitting 16th means they must still navigate the relegation/promotion play-offs to secure top-flight survival.

However, Telstar could avoid the play-offs by overtaking Volendam, who are just one point ahead in 15th. The two sides are set to meet in their season finale at the Kras Stadion on May 17.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s visitors must stay within reach of their relegation rivals to have any chance of leapfrogging them, underlining the importance of claiming all three points at a venue where they have never previously won.

Facing a side with the most second-half goals in the division, Telstar will need to be at their best after the break, a period in which they have conceded 30 of their 53 goals this season.

NEC Eredivisie form:

W

W

D

W

D

D

NEC form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

L

D

Telstar Eredivisie form:

W

L

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

Freek Entius and Basar Onal both remain sidelined for NEC due to knee injuries, with the former absent since September.

However, Ahmetcan Kaplan is back in contention after serving a one-game suspension last time out.

Now up to 12 goals across all competitions, Bryan Linssen is enjoying his most prolific season since 2021-22 and will look to add to his tally.

Adil Lechkar has missed Telstar’s last nine matches with a knee injury and is unlikely to return this season, while Dion Malone remains out since the March international break.

Twenty-year-old Gerald Alders is a major doubt for the visitors due to a head injury.

Sem van Duijn is one to watch, having recorded four goals and two assists in 11 loan appearances since joining from Jong AZ.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Kaplan, Nuytinck, Dasa; Sano, Nejasmic, Sandler, Lebreton; Ouaissa; Chery, Linssen

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Nwankwo, Koswal, Bakker; Noslin, Offerhaus, Hatenboer, Hardeveld; Owusu, Brouwer, Van Duijn

We say: NEC 3-1 Telstar

NEC have struggled for consistency in recent matches, but good teams often show an ability to bounce back from a dip in form.

We expect the hosts to make relatively light work of Telstar and strengthen their grip on third place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.