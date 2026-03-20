Preview: NEC vs Heerenveen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 20 Mar 2026 20:57 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 21:01

In-form sides Heerenveen and NEC will both be looking to record a fourth consecutive victory when they go head-to-head at Goffertstadion on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors have the opportunity to complete a first league double over their hosts since 2007, having edged a five-goal thriller earlier in the campaign.

Match preview

Just 11 days after knocking PSV Eindhoven out of the KNVB Beker, NEC recorded arguably their most impressive result of the season by defeating the Dutch champions-elect 3-2 in Saturday's encounter at the Philips Stadion.

Bryan Linssen picked up where he left off against PSV earlier this month, netting a first-half brace to inspire Dick Schreuder's men to a crucial three points, which briefly took them second in the Eredivisie table before Feyenoord's 2-1 victory over Excelsior.

A win on Sunday would temporarily lift NEC back into second place in the standings before Feyenoord and Ajax - their two main rivals for a Champions League spot - face off in the headline fixture of matchday 28.

The Eniesee beat Heerenveen in both meetings in 2024 but go into Sunday's clash aiming to avoid a third straight defeat, having lost twice last year, most recently 3-2 in September's reverse fixture.

Taking to the field for the final time before the season's last international break, NEC will be keen to head into the two-week hiatus with their momentum intact, setting the tone for a crucial run-in.

Boasting the division's second-best home attack, this weekend's hosts have had little problem finding the back of the net in front of their fans. However, defensive lapses have persisted, with 20 goals conceded—only six teams have let in more.

© Imago

After failing to win any of their first four league outings in 2026, Heerenveen have turned a corner, picking up five wins from their next six matches, capped by Sunday's 3-0 demolition of Telstar at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

While securing maximum points was the primary objective, ending a run of nine matches without a clean sheet was a welcome bonus for Robin Veldman's men, whose defensive frailties had threatened to derail their European ambitions.

Sitting seventh with 40 points, De Superfriezen have already surpassed their 2023-24 tally and are just three shy of the 43 they achieved last season, highlighting the excellent work Veldman has done in his first full campaign.

Nonetheless, the 40-year-old will want his side to remain grounded in their pursuit of continental football. Sunday's trip to Nijmegen promises to be a stern test, especially for a team with just four wins from 17 away league matches so far.

Like NEC, Heerenveen have also scored first in four of their last five outings, suggesting both teams will be keen to make a fast start and lay down an early marker.

NEC Eredivisie form:

L

D

D

L

W

W

NEC form (all competitions):

D

D

L

W

W

W

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

W

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Danilo Pereira, Gonzalo Crettaz and Freek Entius are confirmed absentees for NEC, who may also be without Eli Dasa, Sami Ouaissa and Brayann Pereira.

However, the hosts will welcome back Philippe Sandler after the 29-year-old missed his side's victory over PSV through suspension.

Bryan Linssen is now up to nine league goals this term—five more than he managed last season—and is certainly one to watch.

Oliver Braude and Maxence Rivera are both ineligible for Heerenveen, while long-term absentee Levi Smans remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Amourricho van Axel Dongen last featured on February 7 and remains sidelined through illness, ruling him out of Sunday's clash.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Cillessen; Willems, Sandler, Kaplan; El Kachati, Nejasmic, Sano, Onal; Chery, Lebreton, Linssen

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Zagaritis, Willemsen, Kersten, Egbring; Van Overeem, Linday; Oyen, Meerveld, Tenskow; Nordas

We say: NEC 2-1 Heerenveen

Given how impressive both teams have been of late, there should be no shortage of confidence this weekend, potentially setting up an enthralling contest.

That said, we are backing NEC to narrowly see off Heerenveen and claim maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.