Preview: NEC vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 10 Apr 2026 23:39

Separated by just one point and a spot in the Eredivisie table, NEC and Feyenoord go head to head on Sunday in matchday 30’s high-stakes clash at Goffertstadion.

With PSV already crowned champions, this encounter could prove pivotal in the race for the final direct Champions League spot, with the third-placed hosts looking to topple the visitors in second.

Match preview

For a third straight season, PSV have been crowned Eredivisie champions, but lightning striking twice would spell little good for Feyenoord, who are eager to avoid missing out on automatic Champions League qualification in consecutive campaigns following last term’s third-placed finish.

All attention, therefore, turns to this weekend’s crucial visit to Excelsior, and Robin van Persie can still be optimistic in his injury-ravaged side to hold down, having gone four games without defeat (D3, L1), a form which speaks of resilience rather than explosiveness.

The Rotterdam club enter this encounter following a goalless draw at relegation-threatened Volendam, in an encounter where the gulf in standings was not reflected in either the performance or the final outcome.

That result further highlights Feyenoord’s struggles on the road, with the side managing just two wins in their last 12 away matches across all competitions (D3, L7), a run that includes a league-phase matchday eight defeat at Real Betis, which ultimately saw them miss out on the Europa League playoffs.

There are also growing concerns over their attacking output, with the Rotterdam club failing to score in three of their last five league trips, a sequence that produced just one victory (D2, L2), leaving them with a difficult task this weekend against an in-form opposition.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Indeed, NEC are unbeaten in five matches across all competitions (W4, D1), including a 2-0 league win at Excelsior last weekend, where goals from Bryan Linssen and Basar Onal either side of half-time secured maximum points.

The Nijmegen outfit’s strong form has been built on an explosive attack, having scored at least twice in each of those five games, a run that also includes 3-2 victories over PSV in both the KNVB Beker semi-final and the Eredivisie.

NEC’s ability to trouble the division’s bigger sides is further underlined by their recent meetings with Feyenoord, whom they beat 4-2 in the reverse fixture, and another win on Sunday would see them complete a first league double in this matchup since 2008–09.

Beyond that historical incentive, Dick Schreuder’s men also have added motivation in the table, with fourth-placed Twente just three points behind, though just one win in their last four home league matches leaves the Nijmegen club with some inconsistency to address ahead of this encounter.

NEC Eredivisie form:

D

L

W

W

D

W

NEC form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

D

W

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

W

L

D

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

NEC’s win at Excelsior came at a cost, as defender Deveron Fonville was forced off during that match, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to feature here.

Meanwhile, Freek Entius appears to be the only confirmed absentee for the hosts, meaning manager Schreuder should be able to name a largely settled starting XI.

Linssen has been a key figure in NEC’s attacking unit, leading both the scoring charts (10 goals) and assist tally (eight), and he is expected to once again spearhead the frontline.

Meanwhile, injuries continue to mount for Feyenoord, with Luciano Valente now a major doubt after picking up a thigh issue in the midweek training, casting uncertainty over his availability.

Ahmedhodzic and Hadj Moussa, who both missed the previous outing against Volendam, remain doubtful, while In-beom Hwang (ligament), Gijs Smal (hip) and Sem Steijn (meniscus) are among the fleet of players sidelined.

Ayase Ueda will once again be relied upon for attacking output, with the Japanese striker currently the league’s top scorer on 22 goals, and he is expected to lead the line, supported by Raheem Sterling and Goncalo Borges on the flanks.



NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Fonville, Sandler, Dasa; Önal, Sano, Nejasmic, Ouaissa; Lebreton, Chery; Linssen

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Bos, Watanabe, Kraaijeveld, Deijl; Targhalline, Valente; Sterling, Moder, Borges; Ueda

We say: NEC 2-1 Feyenoord

Games involving NEC have consistently delivered goals, and this encounter also points towards an open contest, even if Feyenoord have shown occasional struggles in the final third in recent away outings.

That attacking edge could prove decisive here, with the hosts in strong scoring form and well capable of outgunning their injury-hit visitors, much like they did in the reverse fixture.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.