Saturday's League One playoff predictions and previews including Bolton vs. Bradford, Stevenage vs. Stockport

Today's League One playoff predictions include Stevenage's hosting of Stockport County and Bradford City's trip to Bolton Wanderers.
Stevenage vs. Stockport County (Saturday, 3pm)
We say: Stevenage 1-0 Stockport County
Losing just twice across 23 home league matches this season, Stevenage need to make home-field advantage count ahead of next week's trip to Edgeley Park.
This could lead to a cagey affair in Hertfordshire, where Stockport would not be dismayed by a one-goal defeat.
>Click here to read our full preview for Stevenage vs. Stockport County, including team news and possible lineups
Bolton Wanderers vs Bradford City (Saturday, 3pm)
We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Bradford City
With playoff first legs often tight and cagey given the stakes for both teams, we anticipate a low-scoring affair at the weekend and back Bolton Wanderers to take a slender advantage into next week's trip to Bradford.
>Click here to read our full preview for Bolton Wanderers vs. Bradford City, including team news and possible lineups