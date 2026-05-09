Saturday's League One playoff predictions and previews including Bolton vs. Bradford, Stevenage vs. Stockport

By Carter White | 09 May 2026 00:25 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 00:25

Today's League One playoff predictions include Stevenage's hosting of Stockport County and Bradford City's trip to Bolton Wanderers.

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We say: Stevenage 1-0 Stockport County

Losing just twice across 23 home league matches this season, Stevenage need to make home-field advantage count ahead of next week's trip to Edgeley Park.

This could lead to a cagey affair in Hertfordshire, where Stockport would not be dismayed by a one-goal defeat.

>Click here to read our full preview for Stevenage vs. Stockport County, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Bradford City

With playoff first legs often tight and cagey given the stakes for both teams, we anticipate a low-scoring affair at the weekend and back Bolton Wanderers to take a slender advantage into next week's trip to Bradford.

>Click here to read our full preview for Bolton Wanderers vs. Bradford City, including team news and possible lineups