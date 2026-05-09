Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Lecce vs. Juventus, Lazio vs. Inter Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 09 May 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A predictions include Champions League-chasing Juventus travelling to struggling Lecce, while champions Inter Milan visit Lazio.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Victory would wrap up Cagliari's top-flight survival on Saturday afternoon, when Udinese will arrive in Sardinia.

While already close to confirming their Serie A status, the Rossoblu need maximum points a little more than their mid-table visitors.

We say: Cagliari 1-2 Udinese

Delaying the hosts' survival party, Udinese are set to continue their impressive recent record against Cagliari.

With plenty of punch in midfield and a more potent attack, the Friulani will bring three points with them on the long journey back home.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Udinese, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / LaPresse

New Serie A champions Inter Milan will begin their victory lap with a trip to Rome on Saturday evening, when they visit Lazio at Stadio Olimpico.

After Inter secured their 21st Scudetto last weekend, next up is a dress rehearsal for this year's Coppa Italia final.

We say: Lazio 1-1 Inter Milan

Neither side will want to go full gas in this game, which comes just after Inter's coronation as Serie A champions and just before next week's cup final.

So, a low-key draw is the likeliest outcome, setting the stage for a much more important clash at Stadio Olimpico four days later.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lazio vs. Inter Milan, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Both needing points to secure their seasonal objectives, Serie A giants Juventus and lowly Lecce will lock horns at Stadio Via del Mare on Saturday evening.

With just three games to go, Juve are aiming to secure Champions League football, while their hosts have yet to banish the threat of relegation.

We say: Lecce 0-2 Juventus

Since Spalletti rode to the rescue in November, Juventus have had no problem creating chances, but converting them has sometimes proved problematic.

However, key attackers are now regaining fitness, while Lecce have been getting tighter at the back but still pose minimal threat up front.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lecce vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups