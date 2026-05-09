Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

By Matt Law | 09 May 2026 00:10 , Last updated: 09 May 2026 00:10

Today's La Liga predictions include Atletico Madrid's home clash with Celta Vigo, and a contest between Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Two teams involved in the La Liga relegation battle will lock horns for a crucial match on Saturday afternoon, as Elche welcome Alaves to Estadio Martinez Valero.

Elche are currently 14th in the La Liga table, two points clear of the relegation zone, while Alaves are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Sevilla heading into the final straight.

We say: Elche 1-1 Alaves

There has only ever been six draws between these two sides, with their last stalemate coming back in 2016, but we are expecting a tight game on Saturday to finish all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Alaves, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins and give their La Liga survival hopes a real boost when they welcome Espanyol to Estadio Ramon on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are currently 17th in the La Liga table, one point above the relegation zone, while Espanyol - still without a victory in 2026 - occupy 13th spot in the division.

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol

Espanyol's winless run could continue until the end of the campaign, and it might end up with them being relegated from the top flight. Sevilla's recent form at home has been strong, and we are expecting Los Nervionenses to claim all three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Fresh from their elimination in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Atletico Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday evening.

Atletico are currently fourth in the La Liga table, 10 points above fifth-placed Real Betis, while Celta are sixth, three points above seventh-placed Getafe in the battle for Europe.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Celta Vigo

Celta will be bidding to beat Atletico away from home in the league for the first time in almost 20 years on Saturday, but are expecting Simeone's team to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment to claim all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Betis will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their season away to Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

The Seville outfit are currently fifth in the La Liga table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Real Sociedad are ninth and have already qualified for next season's Europa League.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Betis

Three of the last eight matches between these two teams have finished level, and we are expecting another stalemate to occur this weekend, but it could be an entertaining affair.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups