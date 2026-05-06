Atletico Madrid news: 'Incredible financial power' - Does Diego Simeone's Arsenal excuse hold up?

By Axel Clody | 06 May 2026 10:48

Atletico Madrid's elimination at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final was a true reflection of a tie decided by ideas, execution and, above all, courage.

At the Emirates, the English side did exactly what is expected of a club looking to take that definitive leap on the European stage: taking risks, controlling the game and finding, in Bukayo Saka, the protagonist their season had been crying out for.

On the other side, Atletico repeated a familiar pattern: competitive at times, but excessively reactive and, in the end, unable to respond when the script slipped out of their control. It was in this context that Diego Simeone's post-match comments gained traction, and also sparked debate.

"They follow a consistent approach, with significant financial resources that allow them to compete like this. Congratulations. We'll continue with our work, without getting bogged down in a detail of something that's so obvious," said the Argentine boss, adding that Arsenal had "incredible financial power".

That phrase echoes a common perception of modern European football, dominated by wealthier leagues and clubs with greater investment capacity. But it also raises an unavoidable question: to what extent does this gap really explain what was seen on the pitch?

Fact or fake: is Simeone right?

© Imago / APL

It is a fact that Arsenal have invested heavily in recent years. From the 2020-21 season — Mikel Arteta's first full campaign in charge — through to the current 2025-26 season, the English club have shelled out around £914m on signings, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Year by year, the figures show a clear escalation: £73m (2020-21), £142m (2021-22), £158m (2022-23), £200m (2023-24), £91m (2024-25) and an impressive £250m in the current campaign.

The growth curve is evident and there is an explanation for it. The Gunners have undergone a deep squad rebuild, betting on young and expensive players. The peak of this movement was the signing of Declan Rice for £99m in 2023-24, the most expensive in the club's history and now a central piece in Arteta's system.

More recently, names like Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke have broadened the options of a squad that has been fighting for the Premier League title for years and falling just short. By all accounts, they will end the wait this year, and, on top of that, will play a Champions League final 20 seasons on from their last.

Up to this point, then, Simeone's argument finds some support: Arsenal spend big. The problem is the other side of the equation.

Atletico Madrid also invest — and heavily

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Over the same period, Atletico Madrid have not been bystanders in the market. Between 2020-21 and 2025-26, the Spanish club invested approximately £580m on signings.

The figures by season show fluctuations, but never a picture of scarcity: £78m (2020-21), £73m (2021-22), £25m (2022-23), £48m (2023-24), £160m (2024-25) and £196m in the current campaign.

The gap with Arsenal exists — around £340m over the entire period — but it is far from representing the kind of chasm that, on its own, would justify the sporting outcome. Especially when the recent context is taken into account.

This season, for example, Atletico spent more than Real Madrid and Barcelona combined. And it was not a one-off: it is the second consecutive season in which the Madrid club lead the way in spending among the Spanish heavyweights. It is therefore difficult to sustain the image of a side limited financially.

In addition, Simeone has had — and continues to have — major signings at his disposal. In 2019-20, the club paid £108m for Joao Felix, the most expensive purchase in their history. In 2024-25, they shelled out £64m to prise Julian Alvarez away from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. In 2025-26, they invested £36m in Alex Baena. These are not the movements of a club without resources.

Money does not explain everything, and the argument does not stand up

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

The discussion, then, stops being about "who spends more" and becomes "who makes the best use of what they have". And that is where the contrast between Arsenal and Atletico is sharpest.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have built a clear model of play. There is identity, attacking variation, occupation of space and collective protagonism. Even with individual fluctuations across the season, the side displays a recognisable — and evolving — pattern.

On the other side, Atletico remain stuck on an increasingly worn-out idea. There have been adjustments over the years, it is true, but the essence remains: a low block, reaction to the opponent and difficulty in proposing the game. Against Arsenal, that became evident. The Spanish side closed up, resisted while they could and, when they conceded, had no tools to react in an organised manner.

The second half, with their attempt to press, was symptomatic. Much more impulse than construction. Much more urgency than a plan from the dugout.

Simeone built his trajectory by defying financial logic. At his peak, he turned Atletico into a side capable of competing — and winning — while spending less than direct rivals. But the landscape has changed. Today, the club are no longer the exception: they are part of the group that invests heavily, signs expensive players and demands a proportional return.

That is why the justification of an opponent's economic power sounds increasingly insufficient. Especially when used after matches in which the technical difference lay in organisation, in ideas and in the capacity to adapt.

Do Arsenal have more money? Yes. Do they have more visibility because they play in the Premier League? Also yes. But that does not explain their deserved qualification for the final.

In the end, Simeone's comment fits better as a "half-truth". There is some real grounding in the financial disparity, but it does not support the full analysis.

Atletico did not fall because they were poorer. They fell, once again, because they played less than they could have — and less than their investment allows.